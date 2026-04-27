Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricketer Harbhajan Singh's luxurious all-white bungalow features smart design.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and a vertical garden enhance natural light.

A dedicated room showcases Harbhajan's cricket memorabilia and trophies.

The home includes a theatre, garden, and peaceful personal spaces.

Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian cricketer, earned recognition for his talent, hard work, and dedication, playing a key role in India’s victories at the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. After retiring from cricket, he transitioned into politics and currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. He, along with Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta, and Vikram Sahney, has resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party and has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Harbhajan Singh's Luxurious Space

Cricket legend Harbhajan Singh lives in a stunning all-white bungalow in Jalandhar with his wife Geeta Basra and two kids. Built in 2010 on government land, this Rs 7 crore house as reported by Times Now 2025 report. The house shines with big windows, natural light, and smart design touches like a vertical garden. From a cricket memorabilia room to a fancy home theatre, every corner tells a story of love and luxury. Let's get a sneek peek inside this family haven that mixes modern style with personal warmth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3)

The multi-storey bungalow looks modern and elegant in all-white. Asian Paints showed it off with soft walls, pastel colours, and fun furniture pops. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring in lots of sunlight everywhere, from living room to bedrooms. "The house was built in 2010, and this plot was given to me by the government," Harbhajan Singh shared with NDTV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra)

Big Ideas And Family Teamwork

Harbhajan wanted lots of space and big windows for sunlight. He praised his wife Geeta Basra as the architect and designer. "A lot of things are him. A lot of things are me. A lot of things are both of us," Geeta Basra said. In the dining area, she picked soft colours and textured wallpaper. "Because the space is huge, I did not want anything too funky, the more neutral, the better it looks," she added.

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Peaceful Personal Spaces

Their bedroom uses blue tones with powder-blue wallpaper, navy chairs, and curtains. "What I like about this room is light comes throughout the day. Since the room is white, it adds a serene feeling," Geeta explained. A shelf holds her books and Harbhajan's childhood photos. "Jo hume acha laga, wo humne kia (we did what we liked). Ghar par jab ate hain to sukoon ata hain (When we come home, we feel at peace). This is our place," Harbhajan said.

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Cricket Legacy Room

A special den celebrates Harbhajan's cricket career with red brick walls, signed wickets, balls, bats, and a thumb-pin portrait. Trophies line the staircase shelf. This room honours his wins like the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Terrace, Theatre, And Garden

The top terrace has a vertical garden. "We both wanted a vertical garden because walls are boring," the couple shared. The home theatre boasts a giant TV, leather sofas, wooden frames, and soundproofing. They grow veggies in the large garden. "Make sure, when you are making that house, make it with so much of love taki wo comfort apko usme nazar aye," Harbhajan advised.