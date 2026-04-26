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8 Breezy Beachwear Looks By Kriti Sanon That Define Easy Summer Style
Kriti Sanon stuns in breezy beachwear, from flowy maxis to playful co-ords, serving effortless style and sun-kissed glamour perfect for your next vacation wardrobe.
Kriti Sanon’s Chic Beach Outfits
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
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Nayanima Basu
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