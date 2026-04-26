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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyle8 Breezy Beachwear Looks By Kriti Sanon That Define Easy Summer Style

8 Breezy Beachwear Looks By Kriti Sanon That Define Easy Summer Style

Kriti Sanon stuns in breezy beachwear, from flowy maxis to playful co-ords, serving effortless style and sun-kissed glamour perfect for your next vacation wardrobe.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
Kriti Sanon stuns in breezy beachwear, from flowy maxis to playful co-ords, serving effortless style and sun-kissed glamour perfect for your next vacation wardrobe.

Kriti Sanon’s Chic Beach Outfits

1/8
She embraces a playful vibe in this pastel checkered mini dress adorned with delicate floral motifs. The ruched tie-front, subtle waist cut-outs, and flared skirt create a flirty silhouette, complemented by hoop earrings and soft, beachy waves. (Image Source: Instagram)
She embraces a playful vibe in this pastel checkered mini dress adorned with delicate floral motifs. The ruched tie-front, subtle waist cut-outs, and flared skirt create a flirty silhouette, complemented by hoop earrings and soft, beachy waves. (Image Source: Instagram)
2/8
Serving effortless style, she pairs black crop top with scalloped straps and a mint-green color-blocked midi skirt. The relaxed silhouette, tinted sunglasses, and minimal jewelry create a polished yet easygoing coastal look. (Image Source: Instagram)
Serving effortless style, she pairs black crop top with scalloped straps and a mint-green color-blocked midi skirt. The relaxed silhouette, tinted sunglasses, and minimal jewelry create a polished yet easygoing coastal look. (Image Source: Instagram)
Published at : 26 Apr 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
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Kriti Sanon Bollywood Fashion Summer Outfits Kriti Sanon Breezy Looks Beach Wear Looks

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