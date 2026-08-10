ABP Live Doc Talk | Hepatitis Risk During Monsoon: How To Protect Your Liver From Infection

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Regency Health urges liver health awareness for viral hepatitis.

Monsoon heightens Hepatitis A, E risks; recognize early symptoms.

Prevent hepatitis via safe water, food, hygiene, and vaccination.

Marking World Hepatitis Day, Regency Health has called on the public to prioritise liver health by adopting safe food and water practices and recognising the early signs of viral hepatitis. With the monsoon increasing the risk of waterborne infections such as Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E, the hospital stressed that greater awareness, timely diagnosis, and preventive healthcare can significantly reduce the burden of preventable hepatitis infections and protect long-term liver health, particularly among children, pregnant women, older adults, and individuals with weakened immunity.

Monsoon And Hepatitis Risk

The monsoon season creates favourable conditions for the spread of Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E through contaminated food and water, making prevention and awareness especially important. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 304 million people worldwide were living with chronic Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C in 2022, highlighting the ongoing global burden of viral hepatitis. In India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP) estimates that nearly 40 million people are living with Hepatitis B and 6-12 million with Hepatitis C, underscoring the need for greater awareness, timely diagnosis, vaccination, and preventive healthcare.

Many people associate hepatitis only with jaundice, but the infection often begins with non-specific symptoms such as fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite, which are frequently mistaken for common seasonal illnesses. During the monsoon, contaminated food and drinking water remain the primary sources of Hepatitis A and E infections. Recognising symptoms early, maintaining proper food and water hygiene, and seeking timely medical attention can help prevent complications, particularly among pregnant women, older adults, and individuals with pre-existing liver disease.

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Viral Hepatitis Symptoms To Watch

The hospital advised people to remain alert to symptoms such as persistent fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, loss of appetite, dark-coloured urine, pale stools, and yellowing of the eyes or skin (jaundice). Individuals experiencing these symptoms should seek prompt medical evaluation rather than self-medicating, as early diagnosis and timely treatment can significantly improve recovery and reduce the risk of liver-related complications.

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How To Protect Your Liver

As part of its awareness initiative, Regency Health encouraged people to consume only boiled, filtered, or packaged drinking water and avoid food from unhygienic sources. People should also wash their hands thoroughly with soap before eating and after using the restroom, wash fruits and vegetables properly before consumption, and maintain good sanitation and safe food-handling practices.

The hospital also recommended Hepatitis A vaccination for individuals at higher risk, as advised by a healthcare professional. While Hepatitis A and E primarily spread through contaminated food and water, Hepatitis B and C are transmitted through infected blood and bodily fluids. Vaccination against Hepatitis B, safe medical practices, regular screening for high-risk individuals, and timely treatment remain important in reducing the burden of chronic liver disease.

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