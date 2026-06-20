Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Effect was temporary, not a recommended high blood pressure treatment.

A recent scientific study has found that a unique combination of beetroot juice and chewing gum may help produce a temporary reduction in blood pressure. Researchers observed that chewing sugar-based gum after consuming nitrate-rich beetroot juice could enhance the body’s natural process of converting nitrate into beneficial compounds linked to better blood flow.

How Beetroot Helps Regulate Blood Pressure

Beetroot and other nitrate-rich vegetables such as spinach and kale naturally contain compounds that the body cannot directly use. Instead, bacteria in the mouth convert these nitrates into nitrites, which help relax blood vessels, improve circulation, and support lower blood pressure levels.

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Chewing Gum’s Role in the Process

The study explored how the oral environment affects this conversion process. Researchers found that chewing sugar-based gum increased acidity in saliva, which boosted the conversion of nitrate into nitrite. This led to higher nitrite levels in both saliva and blood, potentially enhancing the blood pressure-lowering effect of beetroot.

Study Design and Findings

Participants were given beetroot juice and then divided into two groups. One group chewed sugar-based gum, while the other chewed sugar-free gum for several hours. Researchers measured blood and saliva samples, along with blood pressure readings over time.

Results showed that those chewing sugar-based gum had higher nitrite levels and a modest reduction in blood pressure compared to the other group. The effect was observed to be short-term.

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Blood Pressure Showed Mild Reduction

The group chewing sugar-based gum recorded an average drop of around 3 mmHg in systolic blood pressure and about 2 mmHg in diastolic pressure. Nitrite levels were also significantly higher compared to the control group.

Experts Urge Caution

While the findings are interesting, researchers emphasize that this is not a recommended treatment for high blood pressure. The effect was temporary, and long-term use of sugary gum may have negative effects on dental and metabolic health.

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The study highlights how even small changes in oral chemistry can influence heart health. However, experts say more research is needed before such methods can be considered a practical approach for managing hypertension.