One In Three Tuberculosis Cases In Northeast India Found To Be Asymptomatic

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ventilation, hygiene, vaccination are essential measures for preventing TB.

Persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, along with fever, night sweats, fatigue, and weakness, may be early signs of tuberculosis. However, these symptoms alone are not sufficient to confirm a TB diagnosis. They are non-specific, meaning they overlap with many other conditions, such as pneumonia, lung cancer, and fungal infections. More importantly, a person can have active TB and display none of these signs at all.

A concerning pattern emerged from a recent tuberculosis(TB) screening campaign in Northeast India: almost one-third of these identification with the illness did not exhibit any symptoms. Public health professionals are concerned about the findings and caution that asymptomatic persons may intentionally contribute to the infection’s spread without realising they have it. A large-scale screening programme covered nearly 3.9 million people across the region's eight states, while approximately 600,000 individuals underwent chest X-rays. Assam reported the highest number of asymptomatic TB cases, followed by Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

Silent Nature Of Tuberculosis

Although it can spread to various regions of your body, tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that mostly affects the lungs. The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks, tuberculosis (TB) is disseminated through the air. The fact that some infected people may not show any symptoms in the early stages of the disease is one of the main obstacles to its control. These instances, which are sometimes referred to as subclinical or asymptomatic tuberculosis, may go unnoticed unless they are found through focused screening initiatives. According to medical professionals, this makes community-based screening crucial, especially in areas where tuberculosis is prevalent.

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Why Asymptomatic Cases Matter

Asymptomatic tuberculosis poses a specific difficulty since sick people frequently carry on with their everyday activities without seeking testing or treatment, according to public health experts. According to the Ministry of Health, hundreds of instances that could have gone unreported were found thanks to screening programs implemented throughout the Northeastern states. These initiatives are essential for serving disease transmission chains and lowering the total burden of illness.

Despite being preventable and curable, millions of people worldwide still contract tuberculosis each year, making it one of the world’s major infectious disease killers, according to the WHO.

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Prevention Of This Silent Challenge

Health officials stress that early detection, prompt treatment and public awareness are all necessary to avoid tuberculosis. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that early diagnosis and completion of recommended treatment, adequate ventilation in homes, workplace and public areas covering the mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, routine screening of high-risk populations, and BCG vaccination – especially for infants in nations with a high TB burden are important preventive measures because fear and false information might deter people from seeking medical attention.







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