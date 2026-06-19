Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleOne In Three Tuberculosis Cases In Northeast India Found To Be Asymptomatic

One In Three Tuberculosis Cases In Northeast India Found To Be Asymptomatic

A Tuberculosis screening drive in Northeast India uncovered thousands of asymptomatic cases, highlighting the importance of early detection.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ventilation, hygiene, vaccination are essential measures for preventing TB.

 

Persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, along with fever, night sweats, fatigue, and weakness, may be early signs of tuberculosis. However, these symptoms alone are not sufficient to confirm a TB diagnosis. They are non-specific, meaning they overlap with many other conditions, such as pneumonia, lung cancer, and fungal infections. More importantly, a person can have active TB and display none of these signs at all.

 

A concerning pattern emerged from a recent tuberculosis(TB) screening campaign in Northeast India: almost one-third of these identification with the illness did not exhibit any symptoms. Public health professionals are concerned about the findings and caution that asymptomatic persons may intentionally contribute to the infection’s spread without realising they have it. A large-scale screening programme covered nearly 3.9 million people across the region's eight states, while approximately 600,000 individuals underwent chest X-rays. Assam reported the highest number of asymptomatic TB cases, followed by Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

Silent Nature Of Tuberculosis

Although it can spread to various regions of your body, tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that mostly affects the lungs. The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks, tuberculosis (TB) is disseminated through the air. The fact that some infected people may not show any symptoms in the early stages of the disease is one of the main obstacles to its control. These instances, which are sometimes referred to as subclinical or asymptomatic tuberculosis, may go unnoticed unless they are found through focused screening initiatives. According to medical professionals, this makes community-based screening crucial, especially in areas where tuberculosis is prevalent. 

ALSO READ |How Anxiety And Poor Sleep Create A Vicious Cycle That Drains Your Energy

Why Asymptomatic Cases Matter

Asymptomatic tuberculosis poses a specific difficulty since sick people frequently carry on with their everyday activities without seeking testing or treatment, according to public health experts. According to the Ministry of Health, hundreds of instances that could have gone unreported were found thanks to screening programs implemented throughout the Northeastern states. These initiatives are essential for serving disease transmission chains and lowering the total burden of illness. 

Despite being preventable and curable, millions of people worldwide still contract tuberculosis each year, making it one of the world’s major infectious disease killers, according to the WHO.

ALSO READ |Think All Brain Tumours Are Cancerous? 5 Myths Debunked

Prevention Of This Silent Challenge

Health officials stress that early detection, prompt treatment and public awareness are all necessary to avoid tuberculosis. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that early diagnosis and completion of recommended treatment, adequate ventilation in homes, workplace and public areas covering the mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, routine screening of high-risk populations, and BCG vaccination – especially for infants in nations with a high TB burden are important preventive measures because fear and false information might deter people from seeking medical attention. 



Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Before You Go

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

What measures can help prevent tuberculosis?

Early detection, prompt treatment, and public awareness are vital. Other measures include adequate ventilation, covering the mouth/nose when coughing, routine high-risk screening, and BCG vaccination for infants.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 19 Jun 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tuberculosis Health
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
One In Three Tuberculosis Cases In Northeast India Found To Be Asymptomatic
One In Three Tuberculosis Cases In Northeast India Found To Be Asymptomatic
Lifestyle
Jeremy Clarkson's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Highlights Symptoms Men Should Not Ignore
Jeremy Clarkson's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Highlights Symptoms Men Should Not Ignore
Lifestyle
Men’s Health After 40: These 4 Health Tests Can Detect Silent Killers Before Symptoms Appear
Men’s Health After 40: These 4 Health Tests Can Detect Silent Killers Before Symptoms Appear
Lifestyle
ABP Live Pet First | How to Protect Your Pet This Monsoon: 8 Essential Tips To Keep Your Furry Friend Healthy and Happy
ABP Live Pet First | How to Protect Your Pet This Monsoon: 8 Essential Tips To Keep Your Furry Friend Healthy and Happy
Advertisement

Videos

RAJASTHAN ALERT: Bhilwara NEET Fake Paper Racket Busted, Suspect Detained in Cyber Fraud Probe
RAJASTHAN ALERT: Fake NEET Paper Racket Busted in Bhilwara, One Suspect Detained by Police
COURT RULING: Temporary Telegram Ban Upheld in India Ahead of NEET Exam Security Measures
AYODHYA PROBE: SIT Questions 140 People Over Alleged Donation Irregularities at Ram Temple Trust
BIHAR SHOCKER: Begusarai Assault Case Sparks Outrage Amid Questions Over Police Response
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget