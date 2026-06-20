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HomeLifestylePet First | 7 Dental Care Mistakes That Could Harm Your Dog's Teeth

Pet First | 7 Dental Care Mistakes That Could Harm Your Dog's Teeth

Pet First | Many pet owners unknowingly harm their dog’s dental health. Find out 7 common dog dental care mistakes and how to prevent them for a healthier pet.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Don't ignore bad breath; silent symptoms often indicate problems.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Before You Go

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of chew toys should I avoid giving my dog?

Avoid hard objects like bones, antlers, or very hard chew toys, as they can crack or damage teeth. Choose safer chew products recommended by veterinarians.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pet Care Dog Health ABP Live Pet First Dog Dental Care
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