Avoid hard objects like bones, antlers, or very hard chew toys, as they can crack or damage teeth. Choose safer chew products recommended by veterinarians.
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Pet First | 7 Dental Care Mistakes That Could Harm Your Dog's Teeth
Pet First | Many pet owners unknowingly harm their dog’s dental health. Find out 7 common dog dental care mistakes and how to prevent them for a healthier pet.
- Don't ignore bad breath; silent symptoms often indicate problems.
[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]
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What kind of chew toys should I avoid giving my dog?
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