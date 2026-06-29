Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hombale Films announced project with Suriya, T J Gnanavel.

Muhurtha ceremony in Chennai marked film's official launch.

Kayadu Lohar and experienced crew joined the project.

Film's title and plot details remain officially unrevealed.

Hombale Films has officially announced its next feature, bringing together actor Suriya, director T J Gnanavel, and actress Kayadu Lohar for an ambitious new project. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film marks another major collaboration for the production house known for backing large-scale entertainers rooted in strong storytelling. The makers launched the project with a traditional muhurtha ceremony in Chennai on June 29, attended by the cast, crew, and several film personalities. Along with unveiling the project, Hombale Films also introduced the core technical team, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the industry's most anticipated films.

Hombale Films Announces New Collaboration

Hombale Films has confirmed its latest production with Suriya in the lead and T J Gnanavel directing. The project also stars Kayadu Lohar and will be bankrolled by producer Vijay Kiragandur. The announcement brings together one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars with the filmmaker behind Jai Bhim, a critically acclaimed courtroom drama that earned widespread appreciation for its socially relevant storytelling. The new collaboration is expected to blend commercial appeal with a strong narrative.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor-Rahul Mody Watch Akshay Kumar Starrer Welcome To The Jungle | WATCH

Muhurtha Ceremony Held In Chennai

The film officially went on floors with a grand muhurtha ceremony at Park Hyatt, Chennai, on June 29. Members of the cast, crew, and several personalities from the film industry attended the launch event, marking the formal beginning of the project. The production house also shared glimpses from the ceremony through its official social media handles.

Vijay Kiragandur Shares His Thoughts

Speaking about the collaboration, Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur said, "At Hombale Films, we have always believed that powerful cinema is born when passionate people come together with a shared vision. Collaborating with Suriya and T. J. Gnanavel is a step towards telling a story that is honest, meaningful, and will connect with audiences across the world."

ALSO READ | Priyadarshan Says He Is Out Of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty And Paresh Rawal’s ‘Hera Pheri 3’; Feroze Nadiadwallah Also Confirms

The makers have assembled an experienced crew for the film. Sai Abhyankkar will compose the music, while S. R. Kathir has been roped in as the cinematographer. K. Kathir will oversee production design, and Philomin Raj will handle the editing. The production house has not yet revealed the film's title or plot details.

With Suriya, T J Gnanavel, and Hombale Films coming together for the first time, expectations are naturally high. While the makers have kept the storyline under wraps, the combination of acclaimed talent in front of and behind the camera has already made the project one of the most talked-about upcoming releases.