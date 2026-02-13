Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The first solar eclipse of the year is set to unfold on February 17, 2026, and it promises to be a dramatic celestial display. This time, the event will take the form of an annular solar eclipse, popularly known as the “Ring of Fire.” But will skywatchers in India get to witness this rare spectacle in its full glory?

Here’s everything you need to know about the timing, global visibility, and whether India makes it to the viewing map.

What Makes This Eclipse Special?

Unlike a total solar eclipse, this one won’t plunge the sky into complete darkness. Instead, it will produce a brilliant ring of sunlight around the Moon.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon is positioned farther away from Earth in its orbit. Because it appears slightly smaller in the sky, it cannot entirely block the Sun. What remains visible is a bright, fiery halo — famously called the “Ring of Fire.”

The upcoming eclipse will last for approximately 2 minutes and 20 seconds at its peak. According to reports, the maximum eclipse will occur at around 07:01 UTC, which translates to 12:31 pm IST.

Where Will The Ring Of Fire Be Visible?

The path of this eclipse is limited and highly specific.

The complete annular phase will primarily be visible from Antarctica. In addition, parts of Southern Argentina, Chile, regions of South Africa, and surrounding oceanic areas will also fall under its path.

However, only a small stretch of Antarctica lies directly along the central eclipse path. That means very few people, apart from researchers stationed on the continent and travellers on late-season cruise expeditions, will witness the full annular effect.

Observers in other parts of Antarctica, along with sections of southern Africa and the southern tip of South America, are expected to see a partial solar eclipse instead.

Will The Solar Eclipse Be Visible In India?

For those in India hoping to catch the Ring of Fire, there’s a slight disappointment.

The annular phase will not be visible in India. However, certain regions may witness a partial solar eclipse, where the Moon covers only a portion of the Sun instead of forming the complete glowing ring.

Even a partial eclipse can be an exciting sight for astronomy enthusiasts, provided it is viewed safely.

How To Watch The Eclipse Safely

Experts strongly caution against looking directly at the Sun during any stage of an eclipse without proper eye protection.

Viewing the eclipse with the naked eye can seriously damage vision. Regular sunglasses are not sufficient. Instead, observers should use ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses at all times, whether during the partial or annular phase.

Indirect viewing methods, such as pinhole projectors, are also considered safe alternatives.

Why Solar Eclipses Continue To Fascinate

Beyond their visual beauty, eclipses offer valuable scientific opportunities and inspire public interest in astronomy. They also carry cultural and historical significance across different parts of the world.

The February 17, 2026, annular solar eclipse may not bring the full Ring of Fire to Indian skies, but it still marks a remarkable moment in the Earth-Moon-Sun alignment, a reminder of the intricate cosmic choreography constantly unfolding above us.