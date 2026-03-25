‘Talking Sense’: Trump Says Iran Accepts No-Nuclear Condition Amid Ongoing Talks

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In a striking assertion during a volatile phase of the West Asia conflict, Donald Trump said Iran has committed to abandoning any pursuit of nuclear weapons despite continued fighting and firm denials from Tehran that negotiations are even taking place.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump projected confidence that diplomatic engagement was gaining traction after weeks of hostilities. He said that the parties were talking to the United States and making sense, and emphasised that it all began with the fact that they could not have a nuclear weapon. He explained that he had told them that was number one, two, and three, and added that they had agreed.

Strait Of Hormuz Offer Signals Possible Opening

The U.S. President also pointed to what he described as a significant concession from Iran tied to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit chokepoint that has been disrupted during the conflict. Trump referred to a “very big present” from Tehran, suggesting it could be linked to restoring stability in the shipping corridor.

However, he stopped short of detailing the nature of the offer, leaving analysts uncertain about its scope or credibility. Trump nevertheless emphasised Washington’s leverage in the situation, stating: “We will have control of anything we want”, as reported by Tiimes of India.

Nuclear Demands Remain Central To US Position

Trump reiterated that dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities remains a non-negotiable condition for peace. He underscored the administration’s hardline stance by insisting on the complete surrender of nuclear material.

The comments come amid lingering concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities. Although Tehran had previously indicated it would not pursue nuclear weapons in earlier engagements with Western nations, it has continued enriching uranium to levels approaching weapons-grade.

Trump also referenced last year’s “Operation Midnight Hammer,” claiming it had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. More recent strikes, he suggested, are aimed at preventing any rebuilding efforts while also targeting missile systems seen as threats to Israel and U.S. allies.

Troop Deployment Signals Continued Military Pressure

Even as talk of diplomacy surfaces, the United States is preparing for further military escalation. Reports indicate that a brigade combat team from the 82nd Airborne Division—around 3,000 troops—will be deployed to the Middle East.

Based in North Carolina, the division is regarded as one of the U.S. military’s most rapid-response forces, capable of mobilising quickly for overseas operations. The deployment is expected to bolster ongoing U.S. and Israeli actions against Iranian targets.

Iran Denies Talks As Mediation Efforts Emerge

Despite Trump’s optimistic tone, Iranian officials have rejected claims that negotiations are underway, maintaining a stance of resistance. Leaders in Tehran have vowed to continue fighting “until complete victory,” signaling little immediate appetite for compromise.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif has emerged as a potential intermediary, offering to facilitate dialogue between the two sides. Trump acknowledged that senior members of his administration—including J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner—are actively involved in outreach efforts.