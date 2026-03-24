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HomeNewsWorldIran Says War With US Will Continue, Warns Of ‘Head For An Eye’ Response If Attacked

Iran Says War With US Will Continue, Warns Of ‘Head For An Eye’ Response If Attacked

According to Iran, the stance reflects the decision of Iran’s leadership, the armed forces and the people, and the country would continue fighting until its objectives are achieved.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 09:29 PM (IST)
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Iran has warned that the conflict with the United States will continue until its demands are met, with a senior Iranian official saying Tehran will respond with greater force if its infrastructure is targeted again. The statement came amid ongoing attacks between Iran, Israel and the United States despite recent claims by US President Donald Trump that talks were under way to end hostilities. Iranian leaders said any future strike on the country would trigger a stronger retaliation, signalling that the conflict in the Middle East could intensify rather than move towards de-escalation.

“Head For An Eye” Warning

Former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief Mohsen Rezaei said Iran would not stop the war unless its conditions were accepted, including removal of economic sanctions, compensation for damage caused by attacks and guarantees of non-interference in its internal affairs.

Rezaei, who is also a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, warned that if what he described as aggressor countries targeted Iran’s infrastructure again, the response would go beyond a proportional strike.

He said Tehran’s reaction would not be limited to “an eye for an eye” but could become “a head for an eye”, adding that any further escalation could leave opponents paralysed in the region, including in the Persian Gulf.

According to him, the stance reflects the decision of Iran’s leadership, the armed forces and the people, and the country would continue fighting until its objectives are achieved.

War Continues Despite Talk Claims

The remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump said Washington had held productive discussions with Tehran and was looking at a possible resolution to the conflict. Trump had also stepped back from an earlier warning that American forces could strike Iranian power plants within 48 hours.

However, fighting has continued on the ground. The United States and Israel had launched joint strikes on Tehran and several other Iranian cities in late February, killing senior commanders and civilians, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran responded with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli positions and US military bases across the Middle East. With both sides continuing military operations while issuing warnings and counter-warnings, the conflict shows little sign of easing in the near future.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 09:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP Iran Israel War Iran War Iran Warns Trump
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