Rahul Gandhi To Skip Centre’s All-Party Meet On US-Iran War, Slams PM’s Foreign Policy

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The Central government has convened an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis at 5 pm on Wednesday, sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to chair the meeting, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expected to be present.

Rahul Gandhi To Skip Meeting

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi told reporters at the Parliament House complex that he would not be able to attend the meeting as he is scheduled to attend a programme in Kerala.

Govt Push After PM Modi’s Address

The meeting comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in Parliament on the West Asia situation.

In his statement in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Modi said the government has constituted seven empowered groups to evolve strategies on fuel, supply chains and fertilisers, among other areas, to manage the impact of the Iran-Israel-US conflict.

Energy Crisis Warning, Steps Outlined

Describing the situation as a serious global energy crisis, Modi warned against black marketing and hoarding, urging state governments to act.

He said the government is working to procure gas and crude oil from all available sources and will continue efforts in the coming days. He also noted that preparations have been made to ensure adequate fertiliser supply.

Opposition Criticism

The Congress criticised the prime minister’s remarks, saying his statement on the crisis was a prepared text focused on self-praise for achievements over the last 11 years.

Call For Unity Amid Prolonged Crisis

In his Lok Sabha address on Monday, Modi said the difficult global conditions arising from the West Asia conflict are likely to persist and urged the nation to remain prepared and united, as during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He addressed concerns over fuel, fertilisers, national security and the welfare of Indians in the region, outlining steps taken to minimise disruption to daily life.

The prime minister emphasised that a unified voice from Parliament should go out to the world, reiterating that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path forward.

He also highlighted India’s stakes in the region, noting that nearly one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries, and many Indian crew members serve on commercial ships operating in these waters.