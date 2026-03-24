Every year on March 24, World Tuberculosis Day is observed to raise awareness about one of the world’s oldest yet still prevalent infectious diseases. It serves as a reminder that despite medical advancements, tuberculosis (TB) continues to impact millions of lives globally. The day encourages early detection, timely treatment, and informed understanding, because awareness is often the first step toward prevention.

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Understanding Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. While it primarily targets the lungs, it can also spread to other parts of the body, making it a condition that requires careful attention and timely care.

There are different forms of TB, each with its own impact on the body:

Pulmonary TB affects the lungs and is the most common form.

Extrapulmonary TB spreads beyond the lungs, impacting areas like the lymph nodes, spine, or brain.

Latent TB exists in the body without causing symptoms.

Active TB is symptomatic and can spread to others.

Recognising the type of TB plays a key role in determining the right course of treatment.

Symptoms Of Tuberculosis

TB often develops gradually, and its symptoms may initially seem mild. However, as the condition progresses, certain signs become more noticeable.

Common symptoms include:

A persistent cough lasting more than two to three weeks

Fever that doesn’t subside

Night sweats

Unexplained weight loss

Blood in sputum

Constant fatigue

When these symptoms linger, they shouldn’t be ignored. Early testing can make a significant difference in both treatment and recovery.

Common Causes Of Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis spreads through the air. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, tiny droplets carrying the bacteria can be inhaled by others nearby.

Certain factors increase the risk of infection:

Close and prolonged contact with someone who has TB

A weakened immune system

Poor nutrition or malnutrition

Existing conditions like diabetes

Smoking habits

Simple precautions, along with timely diagnosis, can go a long way in reducing the spread of this infection.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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