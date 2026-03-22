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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleDhvani Bhanushali Birthday Feature: 8 Fashion Moments That Served Major Style Goals

Dhvani Bhanushali Birthday Feature: 8 Fashion Moments That Served Major Style Goals

Explore stylish looks that blend glamour, elegance, and modern trends, offering perfect inspiration for anyone looking to upgrade their fashion game.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Explore stylish looks that blend glamour, elegance, and modern trends, offering perfect inspiration for anyone looking to upgrade their fashion game.

Fashion Moments Of Dhvani Bhanushali That Stole The Spotlight

1/8
Bringing playful energy, Dhvani Bhanushali rocks this hot pink mini dress with sheer detailing and an asymmetrical hem. Knee-high boots and soft waves add a bold, Y2K-inspired charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ dhvanibhanushali22)
Bringing playful energy, Dhvani Bhanushali rocks this hot pink mini dress with sheer detailing and an asymmetrical hem. Knee-high boots and soft waves add a bold, Y2K-inspired charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ dhvanibhanushali22)
2/8
Keeping it chic and flirty, Dhvani opts for a fiery red mini dress with delicate ruffle detailing. Strappy heels and statement earrings add a touch of glamour to the youthful look. (Image Source: Instagram/ dhvanibhanushali22)
Keeping it chic and flirty, Dhvani opts for a fiery red mini dress with delicate ruffle detailing. Strappy heels and statement earrings add a touch of glamour to the youthful look. (Image Source: Instagram/ dhvanibhanushali22)
Published at : 22 Mar 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhvani Bhanushali Bollywood Celeb Fashion Dhvani Bhanushali Birthday Special Bollywood Celebrity Stylish Looks Dhvani Bhanushali Fashion Moments

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