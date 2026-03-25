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On the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri, observed as Maha Saptami on March 25, 2026, devotees worship Goddess Kaalratri, the seventh form of Goddess Durga. She is believed to protect devotees from unknown fears and mental stress. According to religious texts, Goddess Kaalratri is the destroyer of evil forces and the remover of fear.

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Form Of Goddess Kaalratri

Goddess Kaalratri is depicted in a fierce form. Her complexion is dark like night, with disheveled hair and three eyes. She rides a donkey and has four hands, holding a sword and a thunderbolt, while the other two are in Abhaya (protection) and Varada (blessing) mudras. Flames are believed to emanate from her body, and she wears a garland around her neck. Despite her terrifying appearance, she is also known as "Shubhankari," meaning the one who brings auspiciousness to her devotees.

Puja Vidhi For Maha Saptami

Devotees can perform Goddess Kaalratri’s worship during the night, which is considered especially powerful. Chanting the mantra ‘Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundayai Vichche Namah’ 1.25 lakh times is believed to fulfill wishes quickly. Lighting a mustard oil lamp and offering red flowers or a garland of 108 chrysanthemums is considered auspicious. Devotees are advised to chant the beej and dhyana mantras using a red sandalwood rosary or a rudraksha mala. The aarti should be performed with camphor and circulated throughout the house. Donating black sesame seeds and offering food, clothes, and footwear to the needy is also recommended.

Bhog Offered To Goddess Kaalratri

Jaggery is offered as bhog to Goddess Kaalratri during the puja.

Mantras To Please Goddess Kaalratri

The beej mantra is: "Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah."

The dhyana mantra is:

"Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita,

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini."

Significance And Benefits Of Worshipping Goddess Kaalratri

Goddess Kaalratri is regarded as a powerful and fierce form of Goddess Durga. The word ‘Kaal’ means time or death, and ‘Ratri’ means night or darkness, symbolizing the one who destroys even death and darkness. Worshipping her is believed to eliminate enemies and negative energies. In astrology, she is associated with Saturn, and her worship is considered effective in reducing the malefic effects of Shani. Devotion to Goddess Kaalratri also enhances spiritual strength and boosts confidence.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]