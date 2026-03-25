After Uttarakhand, Gujarat Clears Uniform Civil Code Bill

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The Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday cleared the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill after an over seven-hour-long discussion, with the ruling BJP backing it as a move towards legal equality, while the Congress opposed it, alleging it infringes on fundamental rights and targets minorities.

The legislation proposes a single legal framework governing marriage, divorce, inheritance and live-in relationships for all citizens, regardless of religion. It was passed by voice vote after the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party declined to support it and demanded that it be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny.

Gujarat Becomes Second State To Pass UCC

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel introduced the bill earlier in the day, shortly after a state-appointed panel submitted its final report on implementing the UCC. With this, Gujarat becomes the second BJP-ruled state to pass such a law after Uttarakhand, which enacted its version in February 2024.

Named the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code, 2026, the law will be applicable across the state and also cover residents of Gujarat living outside its territorial limits. However, it excludes Scheduled Tribes and certain communities whose customary practices are protected under the Constitution.

The “Objects and Reasons” section of the bill states that its aim is to ensure uniformity in personal laws. Among its key provisions are mandatory registration of live-in relationships and a formal process for their dissolution. It also outlaws bigamy, stating that a marriage will be considered valid only if neither party has a living spouse at the time.

What Did CM Bhupendra Patel Say?

While presenting the bill, Patel said it was a step towards establishing a unified legal system in line with constitutional values. He argued that a common civil code is essential for national unity and is in harmony with India’s philosophical traditions, adding that while religions may differ, justice should remain the same for all.

Citing constitutional provisions, he said Article 14 guarantees equality before the law, while Article 44 encourages the state to work towards a Uniform Civil Code. According to him, the new law would eliminate discrimination based on religion or caste and meet the aspirations of Gujarat’s citizens for equal justice.

The opposition, however, strongly criticised the move. Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar accused the government of rushing the bill ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections and reiterated the demand for it to be examined by a select committee. Another Congress leader, Amit Chavda, argued that the bill undermines constitutional protections, claiming it could dilute the right to equality by imposing decisions through majority strength in the House.