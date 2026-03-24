Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionWhen Is Ganga Saptami In 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And More

When Is Ganga Saptami In 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And More

Know the significance, rituals, and auspicious timings of Ganga Saptami along with do’s and don’ts to seek blessings, peace, and spiritual growth.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 12:39 PM (IST)

Ganga Saptami is considered one of the most sacred and auspicious days in Hinduism. It is observed on the Saptami tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. This year, the festival will be celebrated on April 23 and is also known as 'Ganga Jayanti,' marking the reappearance of Goddess Ganga, according to religious beliefs.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026: When Will Ashtami Be Celebrated? Know Exact Date, Puja Muhurat And More

Ganga Saptami 2026 Muhurat

The Saptami tithi will begin at 10:49 PM on April 22 and conclude at 8:49 PM on April 23. As per the Udaya Tithi, the festival will be observed on April 23.

  • Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:01 AM to 1:38 PM
  • Snan Time: 5:48 AM to 7:26 AM

A Day For Ancestors’ Salvation

Spiritually, the day is considered highly significant for offering prayers to ancestors. It is believed that taking a holy dip in the Ganga and performing rituals like tarpan and charity helps bring peace to departed souls and relieves one from Pitru Dosha.

On this occasion, grand celebrations take place in Haridwar, where Goddess Ganga’s birth anniversary is marked with processions, devotional music, and rituals. Devotees believe that worshipping Goddess Ganga on this day helps cleanse sins and fulfills wishes.

Ganga Saptami Katha

The Ganga River holds immense importance in Hindu scriptures. According to beliefs, Goddess Ganga was reborn on this day during the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. It is said that Ganga originated from Lord Brahma’s Kamandal. She later worshipped Lord Vishnu with her sacred waters and eventually attained her place in heaven.

Religious texts like the Skanda Purana and Padma Purana mention that taking a dip in the Ganga on this day can absolve all sins and lead to salvation (moksha).

What To Do On Ganga Saptami

  • Devotees should wake up during Brahma Muhurat and take a bath. If possible, one should bathe in the Ganga; otherwise, adding Ganga water to bathwater at home is also considered auspicious.
  • After bathing, devotees should worship Goddess Ganga with flowers, incense, lamps, and offerings. Chanting Ganga Stotra or 'Om Namah Shivaya' is considered highly beneficial.
  • Charity holds special importance on this day, donating food, clothes, water, or money to the needy is encouraged.
  • Performing tarpan for ancestors is also considered auspicious.
  • Lighting diyas in the evening near a water body or at home is believed to bring peace and spiritual merit.

What Not To Do On Ganga Saptami

  • Devotees should avoid polluting rivers or water sources by disposing of plastic or waste.
  • Consumption of non-vegetarian food and alcohol is prohibited, as it goes against the principles of purity.
  • One should refrain from negative actions such as lying, anger, or disrespecting others.
  • Maintaining peace and harmony at home is also advised on this sacred day.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 24 Mar 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganga Saptami Date Ganga Saptami Ganga Saptami Puja Muhurat Rituals To Perform On Ganga Saptami
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
When Is Ganga Saptami In 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And More
When Is Ganga Saptami In 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And More
Religion
Chaitra Navratri 2026: When Will Ashtami Be Celebrated? Know Exact Date, Puja Muhurat And More
Chaitra Navratri 2026: When Will Ashtami Be Celebrated? Know Exact Date, Puja Muhurat And More
Religion
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Know Puja Muhurat, Mantras, And All About Worshipping Goddess Katyayani
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Know Puja Muhurat, Mantras, And All About Worshipping Goddess Katyayani
Religion
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Planning A Bhandara? Note These Auspicious Dates For Maximum Blessings
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Planning A Bhandara? Note These Auspicious Dates For Maximum Blessings
Advertisement

Videos

War Watch: Day 25 Sees Iran Reject Donald Trump Talks Claim Amid Escalation
WarWatch: Indian LPG Ships Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz Under Navy Escort
Breaking News: Bomb Threat Email Targets Delhi Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta Receives Alarming Warning
UPDATE: Rajnath Singh Calls High-Level Meet On West Asia Crisis And Indian Maritime Security
Air Crash: Colombia Air Force Plane Crash Near Peru Border Kills 66
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
OPINION | Balen Shah’s Rise Marks Political Shift In Nepal With Implications For India
Opinion
Embed widget