When Is Ganga Saptami In 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And More

Ganga Saptami is considered one of the most sacred and auspicious days in Hinduism. It is observed on the Saptami tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. This year, the festival will be celebrated on April 23 and is also known as 'Ganga Jayanti,' marking the reappearance of Goddess Ganga, according to religious beliefs.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026: When Will Ashtami Be Celebrated? Know Exact Date, Puja Muhurat And More

Ganga Saptami 2026 Muhurat

The Saptami tithi will begin at 10:49 PM on April 22 and conclude at 8:49 PM on April 23. As per the Udaya Tithi, the festival will be observed on April 23.

Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:01 AM to 1:38 PM

11:01 AM to 1:38 PM Snan Time: 5:48 AM to 7:26 AM

A Day For Ancestors’ Salvation

Spiritually, the day is considered highly significant for offering prayers to ancestors. It is believed that taking a holy dip in the Ganga and performing rituals like tarpan and charity helps bring peace to departed souls and relieves one from Pitru Dosha.

On this occasion, grand celebrations take place in Haridwar, where Goddess Ganga’s birth anniversary is marked with processions, devotional music, and rituals. Devotees believe that worshipping Goddess Ganga on this day helps cleanse sins and fulfills wishes.

Ganga Saptami Katha

The Ganga River holds immense importance in Hindu scriptures. According to beliefs, Goddess Ganga was reborn on this day during the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. It is said that Ganga originated from Lord Brahma’s Kamandal. She later worshipped Lord Vishnu with her sacred waters and eventually attained her place in heaven.

Religious texts like the Skanda Purana and Padma Purana mention that taking a dip in the Ganga on this day can absolve all sins and lead to salvation (moksha).

What To Do On Ganga Saptami

Devotees should wake up during Brahma Muhurat and take a bath. If possible, one should bathe in the Ganga; otherwise, adding Ganga water to bathwater at home is also considered auspicious.

After bathing, devotees should worship Goddess Ganga with flowers, incense, lamps, and offerings. Chanting Ganga Stotra or 'Om Namah Shivaya' is considered highly beneficial.

Charity holds special importance on this day, donating food, clothes, water, or money to the needy is encouraged.

Performing tarpan for ancestors is also considered auspicious.

Lighting diyas in the evening near a water body or at home is believed to bring peace and spiritual merit.

What Not To Do On Ganga Saptami

Devotees should avoid polluting rivers or water sources by disposing of plastic or waste.

Consumption of non-vegetarian food and alcohol is prohibited, as it goes against the principles of purity.

One should refrain from negative actions such as lying, anger, or disrespecting others.

Maintaining peace and harmony at home is also advised on this sacred day.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]