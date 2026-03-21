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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleEid Al-Fitr 2026: Have A Look At The Celebrations Around The Country — IN PICS

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: Have A Look At The Celebrations Around The Country — IN PICS

From vibrant prayers to festive feasts, take a glimpse at how Eid is celebrated across the country with stunning visuals capturing the joy and spirit of the festival.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
From vibrant prayers to festive feasts, take a glimpse at how Eid is celebrated across the country with stunning visuals capturing the joy and spirit of the festival.

Eid Al-Fitr 2026 Celebrations

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People from the Muslim community greet each other on the occassion of Eid Al-Fitr, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi (Image Source: PTI)
People from the Muslim community greet each other on the occassion of Eid Al-Fitr, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi (Image Source: PTI)
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People arrive to offer prayers on the occassion of Eid al-Fitr, at Red Road in Kolkata, West Bengal (Image Source: PTI)
People arrive to offer prayers on the occassion of Eid al-Fitr, at Red Road in Kolkata, West Bengal (Image Source: PTI)
Published at : 21 Mar 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Eid Al-Fitr Eid Al Fitr 2026 Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations Eid Celebration Around The Country Eid-al-Fitr Celebration In India

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