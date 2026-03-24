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PM Modi Speaks To Trump On West Asia Crisis, Hormuz Route Discussed
US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing situation in West Asia, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for global trade. The two leaders reviewed the security situation in the region amid continued tensions and stressed the need to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies, according to sources.
President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) March 24, 2026
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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