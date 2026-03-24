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HomeNewsPM Modi Speaks To Trump On West Asia Crisis, Hormuz Route Discussed

PM Modi Speaks To Trump On West Asia Crisis, Hormuz Route Discussed

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 06:21 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing situation in West Asia, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for global trade. The two leaders reviewed the security situation in the region amid continued tensions and stressed the need to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies, according to sources.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
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