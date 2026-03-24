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HomeNewsWorldTrump Reposts Pakistan PM’s Offer To Host US-Iran Talks, Signals Possible Go-Ahead

Trump Reposts Pakistan PM’s Offer To Host US-Iran Talks, Signals Possible Go-Ahead

In the statement shared by Trump, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan supports efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East and restore stability in the region.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 10:34 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump shared a screenshot of a statement by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offering to host talks between the United States and Iran, as the conflict in West Asia continues with no clear sign of de-escalation. The post was shared on Trump’s Truth Social platform amid ongoing military exchanges involving Iran, Israel and the United States. Pakistan’s message said it was willing to facilitate dialogue if both sides agreed, but there has been no official confirmation that negotiations have been finalised.Trump Reposts Pakistan PM’s Offer To Host US-Iran Talks, Signals Possible Go-Ahead

Pakistan Mentions Possible Talks

In the statement shared by Trump, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan supports efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East and restore stability in the region. He said that, subject to agreement by the United States and Iran, Islamabad is ready to host discussions aimed at reaching a settlement to the ongoing conflict.

The offer comes at a time when several countries are exploring diplomatic channels to prevent further escalation in the region.

Trump Shares Post Amid Ongoing Strikes

Trump reposted the message while continuing to claim that discussions with Iran are possible, even though fighting has not stopped. The United States had earlier indicated that certain strikes could be paused to allow space for negotiations, but Iranian officials have denied that formal talks are taking place.

Military action has continued on both sides, with fresh missile and air strikes reported in recent days. The conflict has also raised concerns about disruption to global oil supplies and security in the Gulf region.

Analysts say public statements about talks do not necessarily mean negotiations have begun, and such signals may also be part of diplomatic pressure during ongoing hostilities. 

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 10:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trump Pakistan Iran Israel War Iran War
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