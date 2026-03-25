A double-decker passenger bus overturned in the Karol Bagh area of central Delhi, resulting in at least two deaths and several injuries.
2 Dead, Several Critical As Double-Decker Bus Overturns In Delhi’s Karol Bagh
Two killed and several injured after a double-decker bus overturned in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, raising fresh concerns over road safety norms.
A late-night accident in central Delhi claimed at least two lives and left several others injured after a double-decker passenger bus overturned in the busy Karol Bagh area early Wednesday. The crash took place near Hanuman Murti Chowk, a crowded junction in the heart of the capital’s commercial district. The vehicle, which was travelling from Jaipur with around 25 passengers, reportedly lost control before toppling close to Jhandewalan Temple.
Midnight Chaos As Rescue Teams Rush In
Authorities said the Delhi Fire Department received a distress call at 1:08 a.m., following which emergency teams, along with police personnel, rushed to the scene. The overturned bus caused immediate chaos, with several passengers trapped inside the mangled structure, as reported by ANI.
Local residents were among the first responders, helping authorities pull survivors out of the wreckage. Eyewitnesses described scenes of confusion and urgency as rescuers worked in the dark to free those stuck inside.
Two Confirmed Dead, Injured Shifted To Hospitals
The injured were taken to nearby medical facilities, including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors are treating multiple victims. Officials said several passengers remain in critical condition.
Police later confirmed that two people succumbed to their injuries, while others continue to receive treatment.
Probe Underway Into Cause Of Crash
Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle, though the exact cause is yet to be determined. Authorities have launched a formal inquiry to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the accident.
The incident has once again spotlighted road safety concerns in densely populated urban areas, particularly involving heavy passenger vehicles operating at odd hours.
Fresh Concerns Over Bus Safety After Recent Crash
The tragedy comes weeks after another fatal accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, where six people were killed when a double-decker bus collided with a van during an overtaking attempt.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Karol Bagh early Wednesday morning?
Where did the accident occur and where was the bus traveling from?
The crash happened near Hanuman Murti Chowk in Karol Bagh. The bus was traveling from Jaipur with around 25 passengers.
What was the immediate response to the accident?
The Delhi Fire Department and police rushed to the scene. Local residents also assisted in rescuing passengers trapped in the wreckage.
What is the current status of the injured passengers?
The injured were taken to nearby hospitals like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Some passengers remain in critical condition.
What is being done to investigate the cause of the crash?
A formal inquiry has been launched by authorities to determine the exact cause of the accident, with preliminary investigations suggesting the driver may have lost control.