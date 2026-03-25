2 Dead, Several Critical As Double-Decker Bus Overturns In Delhi’s Karol Bagh

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A late-night accident in central Delhi claimed at least two lives and left several others injured after a double-decker passenger bus overturned in the busy Karol Bagh area early Wednesday. The crash took place near Hanuman Murti Chowk, a crowded junction in the heart of the capital’s commercial district. The vehicle, which was travelling from Jaipur with around 25 passengers, reportedly lost control before toppling close to Jhandewalan Temple.

Midnight Chaos As Rescue Teams Rush In

Authorities said the Delhi Fire Department received a distress call at 1:08 a.m., following which emergency teams, along with police personnel, rushed to the scene. The overturned bus caused immediate chaos, with several passengers trapped inside the mangled structure, as reported by ANI.

Local residents were among the first responders, helping authorities pull survivors out of the wreckage. Eyewitnesses described scenes of confusion and urgency as rescuers worked in the dark to free those stuck inside.

Two Confirmed Dead, Injured Shifted To Hospitals

The injured were taken to nearby medical facilities, including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors are treating multiple victims. Officials said several passengers remain in critical condition.

Police later confirmed that two people succumbed to their injuries, while others continue to receive treatment.

Probe Underway Into Cause Of Crash

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle, though the exact cause is yet to be determined. Authorities have launched a formal inquiry to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

The incident has once again spotlighted road safety concerns in densely populated urban areas, particularly involving heavy passenger vehicles operating at odd hours.

Fresh Concerns Over Bus Safety After Recent Crash

The tragedy comes weeks after another fatal accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, where six people were killed when a double-decker bus collided with a van during an overtaking attempt.