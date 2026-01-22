Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Pet First: Raising A Happy Cat? These Everyday Care Tips Make All The Difference

ABP Live Pet First: Discover essential cat care tips every pet parent should know, from nutrition and grooming to litter habits and dental care, to keep your feline happy, healthy, and thriving.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 03:44 PM (IST)

Cats may be known for their independent streak, but behind those calm stares and playful pounces lies a need for thoughtful, consistent care. From nutrition and hygiene to emotional wellbeing, a cat’s health depends largely on how well pet parents understand and meet these everyday needs. While routine vet visits remain essential, what truly shapes a cat’s quality of life are the daily habits practiced at home.

From hydration habits to preventive health checks, small adjustments can make a big difference in a cat’s daily life.

Creating The Right Litter Box Environment

A litter box is more than just a utility, it’s a comfort zone for cats. While most felines instinctively use one, the placement and upkeep matter greatly. The box should be set in a quiet, easily accessible spot where your cat feels safe. In multi-level homes, having a litter box on each floor is ideal.

For households with more than one cat, the rule is simple: one box per cat, plus an extra. Daily scooping is crucial, as cats are sensitive to odours and may avoid a dirty box altogether. Using clumping litter makes cleaning easier and helps maintain a fresher environment for both pets and humans.

Understanding The Importance Of Balanced Nutrition

A cat’s diet lays the foundation for long-term health. Choosing a high-quality food ensures they receive the right balance of nutrients tailored to their age, activity level, and overall health. Since every cat is unique, veterinarians remain the best guide when selecting the most suitable diet.

Treats, though tempting, should remain limited, ideally making up no more than 5 to 10 percent of daily intake. Equally important is hydration. Cats need regular access to fresh water, with daily requirements depending on body weight. Keeping water bowls clean and full encourages healthy drinking habits.

Grooming: More Than Just Good Looks

Though cats are excellent self-groomers, they still benefit from hands-on care. Regular brushing removes excess fur, supports coat health, and gives pet parents the chance to spot unusual changes early.

Baths are rarely needed, but they may be necessary if a cat gets particularly dirty or has a skin condition. When bathing, only cat-specific shampoos should be used to protect their sensitive skin. Nail trimming every few weeks is equally important, preventing overgrowth and reducing the risk of painful breaks or accidental scratches. Beyond hygiene, grooming strengthens the bond between cats and their caregivers.

Why Scratching Posts Matter

Scratching is a natural and essential behaviour for cats. It helps stretch muscles, maintain claw health, and mark territory through both scent and visible signs. Without an appropriate outlet, furniture often becomes the target.

Providing a scratching post with textures like sisal, carpet, or cardboard redirects this instinctive behaviour. Placement is key, near sleeping areas or places where your cat gets excited, such as feeding zones. A well-placed post supports physical health while keeping your home intact.

Dental Care For Long-Term Health

Oral health plays a bigger role in a cat’s wellbeing than many realise. Plaque and tartar can build up over time, leading to bad breath and more serious dental conditions. Establishing a dental routine using cat-specific toothbrushes and toothpaste helps prevent these issues.

While daily brushing is ideal, even a few times a week can make a difference. Professional dental cleanings, recommended by veterinarians, add another layer of protection and help catch potential problems early.

The Role Of Supplements In Cat Wellness

A complete diet often meets most nutritional needs, but supplements can support specific health concerns. Some cats may benefit from additional support for urinary tract health, digestion, or immune balance. Options range from multivitamins to targeted supplements containing ingredients like cranberry extract, L-lysine, or pre and probiotics.

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Pet Care ABP Live Pet First Everyday Care Tips For Pet Cat Care Tips Cat Parenting
