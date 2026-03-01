Holi 2026: Know How To Make Natural Holi Gulal At Home From Kitchen Ingredients

Holi is a festival that paints the air with laughter, music, and vibrant hues. From playful colour smears to joyful gatherings, the celebration brings families and friends together like no other occasion. However, many synthetic colours available in the market today contain harsh chemicals that may feel rough on the skin and cause irritation. This is why more people are now turning towards natural alternatives.

If you want to celebrate Holi in a safer and more skin-friendly way, preparing gulal at home using simple kitchen ingredients is an easy and meaningful option. Here’s how you can create beautiful natural colours right in your kitchen.

ALSO READ: Holi 2026: Pre And Post Skincare Routine You Should Follow Before And After Playing With Colours

Red Gulal

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

To prepare a rich red shade, take fresh rose petals and soak them in water for about an hour. Once softened, grind them into a fine paste. Add cornflour to this mixture and blend thoroughly until it forms a smooth consistency. Spread the mixture out and allow it to dry under the sun, or use a microwave to remove the moisture. Once dry, grind it again to achieve a soft, fine powder.

Orange Gulal

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

Orange is one of the easiest colours to make at home. Start by drying orange peels and grinding them into a fine powder. Add cornflour and a small quantity of turmeric, mixing everything well. Pass the mixture through a sieve to ensure a smooth texture. Your homemade orange gulal is now ready to use.

Green Gulal

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

For a refreshing green shade, use leafy greens such as mint and spinach. Wash them thoroughly and blend into a smooth paste. Strain the mixture through a sieve to remove any residue. Pour the extracted liquid into a large tray and mix it with rose water. Gradually add cups of cornflour while mixing with your hands, ensuring there are no lumps. Spread the mixture evenly and let it sun dry completely before use.

Yellow Gulal

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

To create a bright yellow colour, boil one cup of water and add two tablespoons of turmeric powder. Allow the mixture to boil well, then pour it into a large tray and let it cool to room temperature. Once cooled, add two tablespoons of rose water along with three cups of cornflour. Mix thoroughly, breaking any lumps. Grind the mixture once more if needed and allow it to dry in the sun to achieve a soft powder.

Pink Gulal

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

For a gentle pink hue, grate one to two medium-sized beetroots and mix them with one cup of water. Using a strainer, extract the juice and add one tablespoon of rose water. In a separate bowl, combine three cups of cornflour with the beetroot juice, ensuring the mixture is lump-free by mixing it well with your hands. Spread it out to dry in the sun or microwave until moisture-free. Once dry, grind it again for a smooth finish.