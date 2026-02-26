Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestylePlanning Your Iftar Outfit? Take Cues From These Bollywood Divas In White Anarkali

Planning Your Iftar Outfit? Take Cues From These Bollywood Divas In White Anarkali

Looking for the perfect Iftar outfit? Get inspired by Bollywood actresses styling elegant white Anarkali suits with timeless festive charm.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
Looking for the perfect Iftar outfit? Get inspired by Bollywood actresses styling elegant white Anarkali suits with timeless festive charm.

White Anarkali Looks Perfect For Your Iftar Party

Mrunal Thakur’s ivory Anarkali, adorned with intricate cobalt blue embroidery, is ideal for an Iftar evening that calls for subtle grandeur. The delicate floral and Mughal-inspired motifs lend a regal touch, while the flared silhouette keeps the look soft and feminine. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Mrunal Thakur's ivory Anarkali, adorned with intricate cobalt blue embroidery, is ideal for an Iftar evening that calls for subtle grandeur. The delicate floral and Mughal-inspired motifs lend a regal touch, while the flared silhouette keeps the look soft and feminine. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Tripti Dimri’s dreamy white Anarkali embraces romantic elegance with its flowing structure and subtle detailing. The structured bodice opens into a sweeping flare, while the sheer dupatta enhances its ethereal appeal. Soft waves and minimal accessories complete a look that feels graceful, intimate, and effortlessly festive. (Image Source: Instagram/ nari.kesari1)
Tripti Dimri's dreamy white Anarkali embraces romantic elegance with its flowing structure and subtle detailing. The structured bodice opens into a sweeping flare, while the sheer dupatta enhances its ethereal appeal. Soft waves and minimal accessories complete a look that feels graceful, intimate, and effortlessly festive. (Image Source: Instagram/ nari.kesari1)
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Bollywood Inspired Fashion White Anarkali Suit Iftar Party Outfit Celebrity Anarkali Look

