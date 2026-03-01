ABP Live Doc Talk: Does High Stress Reduce Nutrient Absorption? Here's What Expert Says

Many people believe that nutrient deficiencies come only from an unhealthy diet, but chronic stress can be just as damaging. When we are stressed, the body switches into ‘fight-or-flight’ mode and digestion becomes a low priority. One overlooked effect is how stress interferes with nutrient absorption and balance. Stomach acid and digestive enzymes reduce, the gut moves food too fast or too slow, and beneficial gut bacteria get disturbed. All of these changes can impair the absorption of important nutrients even if someone is eating well.

Micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals are vital for energy, immunity, hormone production, and tissue repair. When stress becomes prolonged, the body’s ability to absorb and use these nutrients is reduced. Not only this, stress increases the body’s demand for micronutrients like magnesium, zinc, calcium, iron, and B-vitamins. At the same time, more nutrients are lost through urine and sweat. Over weeks and months, this imbalance may lead to fatigue, frequent infections, low mood, or hair and skin issues, which people often don’t connect to stress. Stress can also lead to Irritable bowel syndrome which can cause poor oral intake and nutrients deficiency.

Another concern is stress-driven eating habits. Some skip meals, others crave high-sugar foods. Both patterns reduce the intake of real nutrition. That is why managing stress is part of good nutrition. Regular meals, hydration, fibre-rich foods, physical activity, sleep, and simple relaxation practices can help restore gut balance and better nutrient absorption.

How Stress Disrupts Nutrient Absorption

Stress alters gut bacteria and can trigger conditions like IBS or IBD. This reduces the absorption of key vitamins and minerals. Increased nutrient excretion: Elevated cortisol levels cause the body to lose magnesium, potassium, and calcium through urine.

Nutrients Commonly Depleted By Stress

Crucial for immunity and skin health, but rapidly used up during stress. Magnesium: Known as the relaxation mineral. Deficiency can cause fatigue, insomnia, and anxiety, worsening stress further.

Addressing StressInduced Deficiencies

Whole foods rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals help restore nutrient balance. Limit processed foods. Supplementation: If deficiencies are confirmed, supplements may be needed. Always consult a healthcare professional before starting.

Chronic stress affects more than mood. It disrupts digestion, increases nutrient loss, and changes food choices, leading to deficiencies in vitamins and minerals. By managing stress and focusing on a nutrientrich diet, we can protect our physical and mental health. We cannot avoid stress, but its impact on nutrition can be managed. With selfcare, mindful eating, and professional guidance when needed, we can break the cycle of stressinduced nutrient depletion.

