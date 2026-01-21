Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Pet First: Winter Health Risks Every Pet Parent Should Watch Out For

ABP Live Pet First: Winter can trigger illnesses in pets, from kennel cough and arthritis to hypothermia and poisoning. Know about the common cold-weather health risks.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 02:08 PM (IST)

Winter often brings a sense of comfort, cool mornings, cozy blankets, and quiet evenings indoors. But while humans adjust easily to falling temperatures, the cold season can quietly challenge the health of our pets. Reduced activity, prolonged indoor stays, and exposure to harsh weather conditions can make dogs and cats more vulnerable to certain illnesses during winter.

From respiratory infections to cold-related injuries, the season demands extra awareness and care. Understanding these common winter health hazards can help pet parents act early and protect their furry companions when they need it most.

Hypothermia

Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can cause a dangerous drop in a pet’s body temperature, leading to hypothermia. Pets with heart conditions, diabetes, or low body fat are particularly at risk. Early signs include shivering, weakness, and lethargy, while severe cases may involve slowed heart rate and muscle stiffness. Immediate warming and veterinary attention are crucial, as untreated hypothermia can be life-threatening.

Kennel Cough

Often more common in winter, kennel cough is a highly contagious viral infection affecting dogs and cats, especially those spending time indoors with other animals. A dry, honking cough is its most noticeable symptom, often accompanied by sneezing, fever, or reduced appetite. While mild cases usually resolve on their own, severe symptoms may require supportive treatment. Isolation is essential to prevent the infection from spreading in shared spaces like kennels or daycare facilities.

Arthritis

Cold weather can intensify joint pain, making arthritis particularly troublesome for senior pets during winter. Stiff movements, reluctance to jump, increased sleep, or discomfort when touched are common indicators. As temperatures drop, existing joint inflammation often worsens, affecting mobility and overall comfort. Veterinary guidance can help manage symptoms through medication, supplements, and gentle activity adjustments.

Frostbite

When pets are exposed to freezing temperatures, especially snow and ice, frostbite can occur as the body redirects blood to protect vital organs. The ears, tail, nose, and paws are most commonly affected. Early signs include hard, pale skin that becomes swollen upon warming, while advanced cases may lead to blistering or tissue damage. Prompt warming and veterinary care are essential to prevent long-term complications.

Flu And Pneumonia

Cold weather can weaken a pet’s immune defenses, increasing susceptibility to respiratory illnesses like flu and pneumonia. Symptoms often include coughing, nasal discharge, fever, watery eyes, and loss of appetite. Young and senior pets, as well as those exposed to cold for long periods, face higher risks. Mild cases may need supportive care, while severe infections can require hospitalization and oxygen therapy.

Accidental Poisoning

Winter brings increased exposure to antifreeze, a substance highly toxic to pets yet deceptively appealing due to its sweet taste. Even small amounts can lead to severe symptoms such as vomiting, disorientation, seizures, or coma. Antifreeze poisoning is a medical emergency and requires immediate veterinary intervention. Preventive steps, including safe chemical storage and spill cleanup, are vital during the colder months.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pet Care ABP Live Pet First Pet Care During Winters Winter Illness Of Pet
