HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleKrystle Dsouza Birthday Special: 8 Regal Ethnic Looks That Prove She’s A True Style Queen

Krystle Dsouza Birthday Special: 8 Regal Ethnic Looks That Prove She’s A True Style Queen

On her birthday, revisit Krystle Dsouza’s most regal ethnic looks, from shimmering sarees to royal lehengas that perfectly blend tradition with modern glamour.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Here's A Look At Krystle Dsouza’s Most Royal Ethnic Moments

1/8
Dusty Rose Lehenga Set: Krystle exudes royal charm in a dusty rose lehenga featuring a flowy embellished skirt and a richly embroidered blouse. Styled with a traditional choker, gajra-adorned bun, and soft glam makeup, she looks effortlessly regal and wedding-ready. (Image Source: Instagram/ krystledsouza)
2/8
Ethereal Mint-Green Saree: In a soft mint-green sequinned saree, Krystle channels graceful royalty with a modern twist. The delicately embroidered drape and geometric embellished blouse create a refined sparkle, perfectly balanced with sleek hair and luminous makeup. (Image Source: Instagram/ krystledsouza)
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Krystle Dsouza Birthday Krystle Dsouza Ethnic Looks Krystle Dsouza Saree Looks Krystle Dsouza Lehenga Bollywood Style Birthday Feature

