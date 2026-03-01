Holi is a festival of joy, laughter, and vibrant colours. Streets come alive with gulal, water balloons, music, and festive treats. But while the celebration brings happiness to people, it can quietly turn into a nightmare for pets and stray animals. The synthetic colours commonly used during Holi often contain harsh chemicals and metal oxides that can seriously harm animals. As responsible pet parents, keeping our furry companions safe during the festivities becomes just as important as enjoying the celebration itself.

How Holi Colours Can Harm Your Pets

Skin Allergies, Hair Fall And Constant Itching

Many Holi colours contain chemical dyes and metal compounds that irritate an animal’s sensitive skin.

They may cause:

Persistent itching or licking of the body

Constant biting of their own skin

Rashes, red patches, cuts or sores

Inflammation and irritation

Excessive shedding or noticeable hair fall

Since animals groom themselves by licking their fur, the situation can worsen quickly if the colour remains on their coat.

Respiratory Distress And Lung Infections

Dry colour powders can easily enter an animal’s nasal tract when inhaled. Even brief exposure may trigger breathing problems.

Watch out for:

Sneezing and coughing

Discharge from nostrils

Breathing difficulty

Signs of lung infection

The chemicals in the powder can irritate airways and lead to serious respiratory distress if not addressed in time.

Eye Irritation And Risk Of Blindness

Animals are especially vulnerable to eye injuries during Holi, particularly from flying powders or water balloons.

Possible effects include:

Watery or excessively teary eyes

Redness and burning sensation

Constant blinking or pawing at the eyes

Persistent irritation

In severe cases, permanent loss of eyesight

If irritation continues, immediate veterinary consultation becomes crucial.

Digestive Problems And Slow Poisoning

Pets often clean themselves by licking their fur. If colour has been applied to their body, they may ingest toxic substances unknowingly.

This can result in:

Loss of appetite

Vomiting

Diarrhea or constipation

Excessive thirst

General weakness

Many synthetic colours contain harmful elements such as lead. When ingested, these chemicals can act as a slow poison and may even prove fatal for pets and stray animals.

Precautions To Protect Your Pets During Holi

Keep your pets indoors to shield them from colours, loud noises, and water balloons.

Ensure they stay away from people who throw balloons.

Sensitise children and guests about the discomfort animals experience when colours are thrown at them.

Avoid sharing festive sweets with pets, particularly chocolates, which can be harmful.

Creating a calm, safe space inside your home can spare your pets from unnecessary stress and health risks.

What To Do If Your Pet Is Exposed To Colour

Despite precautions, accidents can happen. Here’s what you should do next:

Do not use kerosene, spirits, or hair oil to remove colour from your pet’s coat.

Use a mild pet shampoo to gently wash off the colour.

If colour or water balloons hit the eyes, rinse them immediately with clean water.

Seek veterinary advice if irritation persists or if your pet has licked or ingested any colour.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]