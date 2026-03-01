Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Pet First: Playing Holi With Colours? Here's How Holi Colours Can Seriously Harm Your Pets

ABP Live Pet First: Playing Holi With Colours? Here’s How Holi Colours Can Seriously Harm Your Pets

ABP Live Pet First: Holi colours may pose serious health risks to pets. Know the hidden dangers of synthetic gulal and simple steps to keep your furry companions safe during the festival.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 11:07 AM (IST)

Holi is a festival of joy, laughter, and vibrant colours. Streets come alive with gulal, water balloons, music, and festive treats. But while the celebration brings happiness to people, it can quietly turn into a nightmare for pets and stray animals. The synthetic colours commonly used during Holi often contain harsh chemicals and metal oxides that can seriously harm animals. As responsible pet parents, keeping our furry companions safe during the festivities becomes just as important as enjoying the celebration itself.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Pet First | 6 Expert Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This Holi

How Holi Colours Can Harm Your Pets

Skin Allergies, Hair Fall And Constant Itching

Many Holi colours contain chemical dyes and metal compounds that irritate an animal’s sensitive skin.

They may cause:

  • Persistent itching or licking of the body
  • Constant biting of their own skin
  • Rashes, red patches, cuts or sores
  • Inflammation and irritation
  • Excessive shedding or noticeable hair fall

Since animals groom themselves by licking their fur, the situation can worsen quickly if the colour remains on their coat.

Respiratory Distress And Lung Infections

Dry colour powders can easily enter an animal’s nasal tract when inhaled. Even brief exposure may trigger breathing problems.

Watch out for:

  • Sneezing and coughing
  • Discharge from nostrils
  • Breathing difficulty
  • Signs of lung infection

The chemicals in the powder can irritate airways and lead to serious respiratory distress if not addressed in time.

Eye Irritation And Risk Of Blindness

Animals are especially vulnerable to eye injuries during Holi, particularly from flying powders or water balloons.

  • Possible effects include:
  • Watery or excessively teary eyes
  • Redness and burning sensation
  • Constant blinking or pawing at the eyes
  • Persistent irritation
  • In severe cases, permanent loss of eyesight

If irritation continues, immediate veterinary consultation becomes crucial.

Digestive Problems And Slow Poisoning

Pets often clean themselves by licking their fur. If colour has been applied to their body, they may ingest toxic substances unknowingly.

This can result in:

  • Loss of appetite
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea or constipation
  • Excessive thirst
  • General weakness

Many synthetic colours contain harmful elements such as lead. When ingested, these chemicals can act as a slow poison and may even prove fatal for pets and stray animals.

Precautions To Protect Your Pets During Holi

  • Keep your pets indoors to shield them from colours, loud noises, and water balloons.
  • Ensure they stay away from people who throw balloons.
  • Sensitise children and guests about the discomfort animals experience when colours are thrown at them.
  • Avoid sharing festive sweets with pets, particularly chocolates, which can be harmful.
  • Creating a calm, safe space inside your home can spare your pets from unnecessary stress and health risks.

What To Do If Your Pet Is Exposed To Colour

Despite precautions, accidents can happen. Here’s what you should do next:

  • Do not use kerosene, spirits, or hair oil to remove colour from your pet’s coat.
  • Use a mild pet shampoo to gently wash off the colour.
  • If colour or water balloons hit the eyes, rinse them immediately with clean water.
  • Seek veterinary advice if irritation persists or if your pet has licked or ingested any colour.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Pet First Holi Safety For Pets Toxic Holi Colours Pet Care During Holi
