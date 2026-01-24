Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Pet First: Dog Dental Care Tips Every Pet Parent Must Know

ABP Live Pet First: Dog Dental Care Tips Every Pet Parent Must Know

ABP Live Pet First: Know why dog dental care is crucial and discover easy, vet-approved tips to prevent plaque, infections, and serious health issues in dogs.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Dogs are known for their loyalty, energy, and unconditional love, but one area of their health often goes unnoticed: dental care. Many pet parents focus on diet, exercise, and grooming, yet oral hygiene plays an equally vital role in a dog’s overall well-being. Poor dental health is not just about bad breath, it can quietly lead to pain, infections, and even serious illnesses affecting vital organs.

Just like humans, dogs accumulate bacteria in their mouths every day. If left unmanaged, this bacteria hardens into plaque and tartar, eventually slipping below the gumline. From there, it can enter the bloodstream and impact organs such as the heart and kidneys. Regular dental care is not a luxury for dogs; it is a necessity for a long, healthy, and comfortable life.

Make Tooth Brushing A Part Of Your Dog’s Routine

Brushing remains one of the most effective ways to keep a dog’s teeth clean. Many dogs tolerate, or even enjoy, brushing thanks to canine toothpaste designed with dog-friendly flavors such as chicken, beef, or peanut butter.

For dogs with food sensitivities or allergies, it’s important to select toothpaste carefully and consult a veterinarian, especially if the dog is on a restricted or hydrolyzed diet. Dogs that are food-motivated and able to stay calm for a few minutes generally adapt well to brushing.

Support Oral Health With Dental Powders

For dogs that resist brushing, dental powders offer a convenient alternative. These powders are sprinkled directly onto food at every meal and work by promoting healthy bacteria in the mouth while targeting bacteria responsible for plaque formation.

Used consistently, dental powders can help freshen breath and slow the buildup of tartar and plaque. While they do not replace brushing entirely, they are a helpful addition to a broader dental care routine.

Use Water Additives For Everyday Protection

Dental water additives are another low-effort option for maintaining oral hygiene. These tasteless solutions are mixed into a dog’s daily drinking water according to the instructions on the bottle.

As the dog drinks, the solution helps reduce plaque-causing bacteria and improve breath freshness. Water additives are especially useful for dogs that are difficult to handle or dislike having their mouths touched.

Consider Prescription Dental Diets

Some dogs are more prone to periodontal disease or strongly oppose at-home dental care. In such cases, veterinarians may recommend prescription dental diets that are clinically proven to reduce dental disease.

These specialised kibbles are designed to clean the tooth surface as the dog chews. They also contain ingredients that help limit the growth of bacteria responsible for plaque and tartar formation. 

Add Dental Treats And Chews Wisely

Dental treats can make oral care feel like a reward rather than a chore. When choosing chews, it’s important to look for products that carry the Veterinary Oral Health Council’s Seal of Acceptance, which indicates proven benefits in controlling tartar.

Some dental chews are designed for daily use, while others are meant to be given occasionally as treats. These products help reduce plaque, limit tartar buildup, and create a protective barrier on the teeth, making it harder for bacteria to stick.

Don’t Skip Professional Dental Cleanings

Even with the best at-home care, tartar will still accumulate over time. Professional dental cleanings are essential to remove hardened tartar, especially beneath the gumline where brushing cannot reach.

When visible tartar or signs of gingivitis appear, veterinarians typically recommend a dental cleaning, also known as dental prophylaxis. This procedure is performed under general anesthesia to ensure thorough and safe cleaning.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is dental care important for dogs?

Poor dental health can lead to pain, infections, and serious illnesses affecting vital organs like the heart and kidneys. Regular dental care is crucial for a dog's overall well-being and longevity.

How often should I brush my dog's teeth?

Ideally, brushing should be done two to three times a week. Daily brushing offers the best protection if your dog tolerates it well.

What are alternatives to brushing my dog's teeth?

For dogs that resist brushing, dental powders, water additives, and prescription dental diets can help maintain oral hygiene. Dental treats and chews can also be beneficial when chosen wisely.

Do dogs need professional dental cleanings?

Yes, even with good home care, professional dental cleanings are essential to remove hardened tartar, especially below the gumline. These cleanings are typically performed under anesthesia.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
