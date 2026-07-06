ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Why Chest Pain Isn't Always A Heart Attack: Understanding Aortic Dissection

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aortic dissection, a life-threatening tear, mimics heart attack.

Symptoms mimic heart attack; rapid advanced imaging ensures diagnosis.

High blood pressure and other factors significantly increase risk.

Rapid diagnosis and immediate treatment dramatically improve survival.

Chest pain and heart attacks have become almost synonymous in most people's minds, but not all chest pain comes from the heart. One of the most dangerous conditions that gets mistaken for a heart attack is aortic dissection, a life-threatening emergency involving the aorta, the largest artery in the body. It is relatively rare, but when it happens, the window for survival narrows very quickly without the right diagnosis and treatment.

What Is An Aortic Dissection?

What happens in an aortic dissection is that a tear develops in the inner layer of the aortic wall. Blood forces its way into that tear and separates the layers of the artery, creating a false channel within the vessel. This can obstruct blood flow to vital organs and lead to serious complications, including aortic rupture, cardiac tamponade, stroke, and organ dysfunction.

Part of what makes this condition so dangerous is how closely it resembles a heart attack. The pain usually starts suddenly and is often described as tearing, ripping, or stabbing. It may spread to the back, neck, abdomen, or shoulders. Some people also experience shortness of breath, fainting, weakness, difficulty speaking, or stroke-like symptoms. Because these signs overlap with other cardiovascular emergencies, diagnosis is sometimes delayed, significantly increasing the risk of death.

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Who Is At Risk And How Is It Diagnosed?

Several factors can increase the likelihood of developing an aortic dissection. High blood pressure is the most common modifiable risk factor and is present in a large number of patients. Other risk factors include aortic aneurysms, atherosclerosis, bicuspid aortic valve, smoking, drug abuse, and previous procedures involving the aorta. Men between the ages of 50 and 70 are more commonly affected, although the condition can occur at any age. People with Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder often seen in tall, thin individuals, are also at significantly higher risk and may develop the condition before the age of 40.

Diagnosing an aortic dissection is challenging because routine tests used to identify heart attacks, such as an ECG, often fail to detect it. Advanced imaging, including CT aortography and bedside echocardiography, plays a critical role in confirming the diagnosis. Every hour without an accurate diagnosis increases the risk of life-threatening complications.

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Treatment Depends On The Type

Treatment depends on where the tear occurs and how far it has progressed. Type A aortic dissections, which begin in the ascending aorta near the heart, almost always require emergency surgery to save the patient's life. Type B dissections, which affect the descending aorta, may sometimes be managed with medications to control blood pressure and minimally invasive endovascular procedures, depending on the patient's condition.

Aortic dissection does not always present with obvious warning signs, making rapid medical evaluation essential. Sudden, severe chest or back pain should never be ignored or assumed to be a routine heart attack. Seeking immediate medical attention can make the difference between life and death.



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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