ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Tingling In Hands And Legs? Know When It Needs Medical Attention

Many people experience the sensation of pins and needles, numbness, or tingling in their hands or legs. It is commonly referred to as a limb “falling asleep.” While occasional episodes are usually harmless, frequent occurrences may signal an underlying medical issue. The most common reason is pressure on a nerve or reduced blood supply to a particular body part. This often happens when someone sits with crossed legs, sleeps in an awkward position, or puts prolonged pressure on their arms. Once the pressure is relieved, the nerves start functioning normally again, causing the familiar tingling sensation.

Why Do Your Hands Or Legs Fall Asleep?

Several health conditions can be associated with repeated episodes of numbness or tingling. Some of the most common include neuropathy, diabetes, vitamin B12 deficiency, carpal tunnel syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and poor blood circulation. In some cases, injuries to the neck or spinal cord can also trigger numbness in the hands or legs. Frequent symptoms should not be ignored, especially if they occur without an obvious cause.

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When Should You Be Concerned?

Occasional numbness caused by sitting or sleeping in one position is normal. However, you should pay attention if the numbness becomes frequent, lasts for a long time, causes weakness, or interferes with daily activities. It is particularly important to seek medical advice if numbness is accompanied by symptoms such as dizziness, balance issues, or difficulty speaking, as these could indicate a more serious health concern.

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Ways To Prevent And Manage Numbness

There are simple ways to reduce the chances of numbness. Maintaining good posture, avoiding prolonged pressure on your limbs, exercising regularly, and stretching can all help improve circulation and nerve function. Ensuring adequate vitamin intake, especially vitamin B12, is also important. Managing underlying conditions like diabetes can significantly reduce the risk of recurring numbness. Loss of sensation in the hands and legs is common and often harmless. However, if it becomes frequent or persistent, it may point to an underlying health problem that requires timely diagnosis and treatment to prevent complications.



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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