ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Is Your Weight Causing Your Back Pain? Here's What Experts Say

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Obesity adds significant pressure on the spine, causing back pain.

Excess weight leads to poor posture and weakened core muscles.

Reduced mobility in obese individuals exacerbates spinal deterioration.

Diet, exercise, ideal weight effectively reduce obesity-related back pain.

Being obese has become an increasingly common medical problem around the globe, and many people of different ages suffer from this condition. It is known that overweight people are prone to developing diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular issues; however, obesity significantly influences spinal health as well. The burden of extra body fat imposes extra pressure on the spine, muscles, and joints, resulting in back pain. Learning about the effects of excess weight on back pain is important in order to prevent this painful issue.

Effects Of Obesity On The Spine

Spine serves as a support for body weight while being flexible enough to move. In case of overweight or obesity, additional pressure appears to be placed on the spine, especially in the lumbar region. The spinal discs serve as pads between the bones of the spine and due to excessive pressure, they may experience compression and develop inflammation leading to back pain.

When individuals are obese, their center of gravity becomes positioned in front of their bodies, meaning that they need to correct it with the help of shifting their spine. As a consequence, they suffer from developing bad posture, additional curvature of their lower backs, and unbalanced muscles. Due to increased workload on the muscles, individuals become fatigued and stiffened.

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Low Levels Of Mobility And Muscular Strength

The level of physical activity among obese people is low since they do not feel comfortable enough performing their usual exercises. As a consequence, muscles in their backs and cores become weaker, thus being unable to protect the spine from injuries, which results in chronic pain and lack of flexibility.

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How Maintaining Ideal Body Weight Helps To Reduce The Pain

One of the best methods of reducing back pain is maintaining an ideal body weight through eating a well-balanced diet and performing physical exercises regularly. Individuals should start with low impact sports such as walking, swimming, cycling, and yoga in order to improve flexibility and posture. It has been clearly established that there is a direct link between obesity and backaches. Obesity leads to extra pressure being exerted on the spine, causes poor postures, weakens the muscles that provide support, and speeds up the deterioration of the spine. Through adopting healthy lifestyles that include good diets, exercises, and weight control, one can minimize his or her risks of having back pains.



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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