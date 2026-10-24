5 Bedtime Habits That Can Affect Your Sleep Quality And Ways To Fix Them

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Persistent sleep issues or specific symptoms warrant medical consultation.

Getting a good night's sleep depends not only on how many hours you spend in bed but also on what you do before going to sleep. Using your phone late at night, drinking tea or coffee in the evening, and worrying about the next day's tasks can keep your brain active when it should be winding down. These habits may make it harder to fall asleep, cause frequent awakenings during the night, and leave you feeling tired in the morning. According to Dr KK Jindal, Director of the Department of Neurology at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, good sleep depends on the body's internal clock, brain chemicals that regulate sleep, and the gradual reduction in alertness at night. Repeated disruptions to these processes can affect sleep quality.

5 Bedtime Habits That Can Disrupt Your Sleep

1. Using Your Phone Before Bed

Checking messages, scrolling through social media, or watching videos in bed can keep your brain engaged when it should be relaxing. The bright light from phone screens may also interfere with melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Exciting, disturbing, or stressful content can further increase alertness and make it difficult to fall asleep. To avoid this, put your phone away at least 30 minutes before bedtime. You can use this time to read a book, listen to something calming, or practise slow breathing exercises. Turning off notifications can also reduce the urge to check your phone repeatedly.

2. Drinking Tea Or Coffee Late In The Evening

Tea, coffee, energy drinks, and some soft drinks contain caffeine, which blocks the effects of adenosine, a chemical that helps signal the need for sleep. Caffeine affects people differently, and its effects can last for several hours. As a result, you may feel physically tired but still struggle to fall asleep after consuming caffeine in the evening. Try to avoid caffeine for at least six hours before bedtime. If you are particularly sensitive to caffeine or already experience sleep difficulties, consider having tea or coffee earlier in the day.

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3. Overthinking About Work And The Next Day

Sometimes, the body is ready for sleep, but the mind continues to work. Replaying the day's events, worrying about office deadlines, or planning the next day can prevent the brain from relaxing. One way to manage this is to spend five to 10 minutes before bed writing down your worries, pending tasks, and priorities for the following day. This may help reduce repetitive thoughts. Slow breathing exercises, muscle relaxation, and mindfulness can also help ease stress. If you cannot fall asleep for a long time, consider getting out of bed and doing a quiet activity in dim lighting. Return to bed when you feel sleepy.

4. Eating Heavy Meals Or Drinking Alcohol At Night

Eating a heavy meal too close to bedtime can cause indigestion, discomfort, or acid reflux, making it harder to sleep comfortably. Alcohol may initially make you feel sleepy, but it can affect sleep quality later in the night. Try to finish dinner two to three hours before going to bed, particularly if you experience acid reflux. If you feel hungry later, choose a light snack instead of a heavy meal. Limiting alcohol close to bedtime may also help improve sleep quality.

5. Going To Bed At Different Times Every Day

Following an irregular sleep schedule can disrupt the body's circadian rhythm, also known as the internal body clock. Staying up late on weekends and waking up much later the next morning can further disturb this routine. Try to wake up at approximately the same time every day, including weekends. Establishing a consistent, calming bedtime routine and getting natural light in the morning can also help regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Most adults need around seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Maintaining a regular schedule can help support better sleep and overall well-being.

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When Should You Consult A Doctor For Sleep Problems?

Occasional sleep disturbances are common, but persistent problems may require medical attention. Consult a doctor if you experience loud snoring, breathing difficulties during sleep, or excessive daytime sleepiness. Sleep deprivation can also trigger seizures in some people with epilepsy. Avoid screens and caffeine before bed, manage stress, and maintain a consistent sleep schedule. If sleep problems persist, seek medical advice.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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