Rabies Can Be Prevented But Rarely Cured After Symptoms Begin: What To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rabies is a deadly viral infection, spread through animal bites.

Once symptoms appear, the infection is almost invariably fatal.

Immediate wound washing and urgent medical care prevent progression.

Preventive measures include pet vaccination and avoiding unfamiliar animals.

Rabies is one of the deadliest viral infections affecting humans and animals. The disease attacks the central nervous system and can be fatal once symptoms appear. Although there is no reliably effective cure for symptomatic rabies, timely medical treatment after exposure can prevent the infection from progressing. The virus is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected animal. Knowing how rabies spreads, recognising its symptoms and taking immediate preventive measures can help save lives.

What Is Rabies And How Does It Spread?

Rabies is a viral infection that affects the brain and nervous system. It spreads mainly through the saliva of an infected animal, usually when the animal bites a person. Dogs are responsible for most human rabies cases worldwide, although cats, bats, monkeys and other mammals can also transmit the virus. Infection can occur when infected saliva enters the body through a bite, scratch or open wound. Contact with the eyes, nose or mouth can also pose a risk if contaminated saliva reaches these areas.

There's No Cure For Rabies

Rabies is particularly dangerous because the virus travels through the nervous system towards the brain and spinal cord. The incubation period can last several weeks or months, during which a person may not experience any symptoms. Once the virus reaches the central nervous system and clinical symptoms develop, it can cause severe inflammation and neurological damage. At this stage, there is no reliably effective treatment, and survival is extremely rare. However, rabies can be prevented if appropriate medical care is received promptly after exposure. Wound washing, rabies vaccination and rabies immunoglobulin, when indicated, can prevent the disease from progressing.

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What Are The Early Symptoms Of Rabies?

The initial symptoms of rabies may resemble those of common illnesses, making the disease difficult to recognise in its early stages. Symptoms can appear weeks or months after exposure, depending on factors such as the location and severity of the bite.

Some early warning signs include:

Fever and headache

Weakness and fatigue

Pain, itching or tingling around the bite site

Unusual sensations around the affected area

As the disease progresses, symptoms may include anxiety, agitation, confusion, difficulty swallowing, excessive salivation and hydrophobia, or fear of water. Some patients may also develop paralysis. Rabies is almost invariably fatal once clinical symptoms appear, which is why immediate medical attention after exposure is essential.

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What Should You Do After An Animal Bite?

Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal suspected of carrying rabies should seek medical attention immediately. Waiting for symptoms to develop can be life-threatening.

The following steps are important after a potential exposure:

Wash The Wound: Immediately wash the affected area with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes.

Immediately wash the affected area with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes. Seek Medical Attention: Visit a healthcare facility as soon as possible for an assessment.

Visit a healthcare facility as soon as possible for an assessment. Get Vaccinated: A healthcare professional will determine the appropriate rabies vaccination schedule.

A healthcare professional will determine the appropriate rabies vaccination schedule. Ask About Rabies Immunoglobulin: It may be necessary for certain severe exposures, particularly in people who have not previously been vaccinated.

It may be necessary for certain severe exposures, particularly in people who have not previously been vaccinated. Complete The Prescribed Treatment: Follow the recommended schedule and medical advice.

Avoid applying irritants or relying on home remedies. Even a seemingly minor bite or scratch should not be ignored if rabies exposure is possible.

Ways To Prevent Rabies

Preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of rabies transmission. Vaccinating domestic animals and seeking prompt medical care after exposure are particularly important.

Some essential precautions include:

Ensure that pet dogs and cats receive recommended rabies vaccinations.

Avoid touching or approaching unfamiliar animals.

Teach children not to tease, provoke or handle stray animals.

Seek immediate medical advice after a potentially risky bite or scratch.

Follow a healthcare professional's recommendations regarding post-exposure vaccination.

Vaccination of dogs is a key strategy for preventing human rabies because dogs account for the vast majority of human cases worldwide.

Why Is Immediate Medical Attention Important?

Rabies remains a major public health concern because of its extremely high fatality rate after symptoms begin. However, timely wound care and appropriate post-exposure treatment can prevent the disease. Anyone exposed to a potentially infected animal should wash the wound immediately and seek medical care without delay. Do not wait for symptoms to appear before seeking treatment.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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