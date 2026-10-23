WHO Confirms First Human Case Of Animal-Linked Shamonda Virus In France; Patient Dies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WHO confirmed France's first human Shamonda virus infection.

Immunocompromised patient died; transmission route under investigation.

Nigeria confirmed imported Ebola case; 44 contacts monitored.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported the first documented human infection with the Shamonda virus in France, where an immunocompromised patient died following the infection. The development has prompted further investigation into how the virus reached humans and whether it poses any wider public health risk.

In a separate development, Nigeria has confirmed an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease, with health authorities identifying 44 contacts for monitoring.

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WHO Confirms First Human Shamonda Virus Infection

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the French case in a statement on X on Thursday, October 22, expressing condolences to the patient's loved ones.

"France has reported the first documented case of a human infection with Shamonda virus, a virus previously detected only in animals. The patient was immunocompromised, which made them more vulnerable to infection and severe disease, and unfortunately died. My heartfelt condolences to their loved ones. Shamonda virus primarily affects animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and horses. The virus is thought to spread between animals by the bites of a midge, which is a small fly-like insect. Further studies are needed to fully understand transmission," Tedros said.

#France has reported the first documented case of a human infection with #Shamonda virus, a virus only previously detected in animals. The patient was immunocompromised, which made them more vulnerable to infection and severe disease, and unfortunately died. My heartfelt condolences to their loved ones. Shamonda virus primarily affects animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and horses. The virus is thought to spread between animals by the bites of a midge, which is a small fly-like insect. Further studies are needed to fully understand transmission. The French patient was in an area where the Shamonda virus was circulating in animals and where Culicoides midges were also present. @WHO is in contact with French authorities who are collecting information to better understand the source of infection in the first human patient, possible routes of transmission and any potential risk to public health. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 22, 2026

How Does Shamonda Virus Spread?

The Shamonda virus has primarily been associated with animals, including cattle, sheep, goats and horses. It is believed to spread between animals through bites from Culicoides midges, small fly-like insects.

According to Tedros, the patient lived in an area where the virus was circulating among animals and where these midges were also present.

"The French patient was in an area where the Shamonda virus was circulating in animals and where Culicoides midges were also present," the WHO Director-General said.

However, the precise route through which the patient contracted the infection remains unclear. Further research is needed to establish whether and how the virus can spread to humans.

WHO Investigates Source Of Infection

The WHO is working with French authorities to gather more information about the case, identify the likely source of infection and assess any potential implications for public health.

"WHO is in contact with French authorities who are collecting information to better understand the source of infection in the first human patient, possible routes of transmission and any potential risk to public health," Tedros said.

Investigations are continuing to clarify the circumstances surrounding the infection. The WHO has stressed the need for further studies to understand the virus and its potential effects on humans.

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Nigeria Confirms Imported Ebola Bundibugyo Case

Meanwhile, Nigeria has confirmed an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Health authorities have identified 44 contacts, who are being monitored.

The WHO said Nigeria is the fifth country to detect the virus since an outbreak was declared in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on May 15, 2026.

According to Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the patient is a woman who recently travelled from Uganda to Nigeria. Her symptoms began on October 7, four days after she arrived in the country. She sought medical attention at a private healthcare facility in Abuja on October 11.

The two developments have brought renewed attention to the need for investigations into emerging infectious diseases and the monitoring of potential public health risks.

(With inputs from ANI)

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