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HomeINDIA AT 2047India @ 2047 Conclave: CR Patil To Discuss Water, Sanitation And Basic Infrastructure

India @ 2047 Conclave: CR Patil To Discuss Water, Sanitation And Basic Infrastructure

Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil will participate in ABP Network's India @ 2047 Conclave on June 3. Patil is known for his focus on infrastructure, water, sanitation, and rural development.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Union Minister Chandrakant Patil to discuss basic necessities.
  • Patil's journey from police constable to national politics.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Chandrakant Raghunath Patil is set to participate in a key discussion at ABP Network’s India @ 2047 Conclave on June 3, 2026. He will join the conversation titled 'Building Bharat The Need for Basic Necessities,' where the focus is expected to be on the essential infrastructure and public services that form the foundation of development, particularly water, sanitation, and quality of life.

From Police Constable To National Politics

Born on March 16, 1955, in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, Patil moved to Gujarat with his family at a young age. After completing technical training at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Surat, he joined the Gujarat Police as a constable in 1975 and served for 14 years.

He entered politics by joining the BJP in 1989 and gradually rose through the party ranks, serving in various organisational positions in Surat before moving to state and national-level roles.

Also Read: ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu To Spotlight India's Aviation Growth

Four-Time Lok Sabha MP From Navsari

Patil has represented Navsari in the Lok Sabha since 2009 and is a four-time Member of Parliament. He is known for securing some of the largest victory margins in Indian electoral history.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he won by a margin of over 6.89 lakh votes, one of the highest margins recorded in the country. In 2014, he secured victory by more than 5.58 lakh votes.

Key Roles In Parliament

Over the years, Patil has served on several parliamentary committees and held important responsibilities in the Lok Sabha. He has been associated with committees related to defence, petroleum and natural gas, food processing industries, and government assurances.

He also served as Chairperson of the Lok Sabha Housing Committee during the 17th Lok Sabha.

Patil also headed the BJP's Gujarat unit from 2020 to 2025 and became the first non-Gujarati leader to hold the post. During his tenure, the BJP registered a record victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, winning 156 out of 182 seats.

ALSO READ: ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Surjit Bhalla To Share Vision For India's Economic Future

Focus On Development Initiatives

Patil has been associated with several development initiatives in Gujarat, particularly in Surat and Navsari. His work has focused on infrastructure development, improving air connectivity, and supporting the textile and diamond sectors.

He has also been linked to rural development projects under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana and various public welfare initiatives undertaken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before You Go

India@2047 Summit: Modi Calls for Innovation, Reforms, and National Resolve

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will Chandrakant Raghunath Patil participate in the India @ 2047 Conclave?

Union Minister Chandrakant Raghunath Patil will participate in the India @ 2047 Conclave on June 3, 2026. The event is hosted by ABP Network.

What was Chandrakant Raghunath Patil's career before entering politics?

Before entering politics, Chandrakant Raghunath Patil served as a police constable in Gujarat for 14 years, starting in 1975.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
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ABP Network CR Patil Infrastructure ABP Network's India@2047
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