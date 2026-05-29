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HomeINDIA AT 2047ABP India @2047 Conclave To Bring Together Politicians, Business Leaders And Film Stars

ABP India @2047 Conclave To Bring Together Politicians, Business Leaders And Film Stars

ABP Network's India @ 2047 Conclave will bring together policymakers, industry leaders and experts to discuss India's growth roadmap.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 May 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ABP Network's India @ 2047 Conclave convenes leaders June 3.
  • Discussions focus on infrastructure, urban growth, and women's roles.
  • Economic resilience, digital future, and AI dominate afternoon sessions.

ABP Network is set to host the latest edition of its flagship India @ 2047 Conclave in New Delhi on June 3, bringing together policymakers, economists, industry leaders, technologists and cultural figures to discuss India's long-term development journey. The conclave, themed 'Building Bharat @ 2047', will focus on the opportunities and challenges involved in transforming India into a developed nation by the centenary of its Independence. Through a series of discussions, the event aims to examine the policies, infrastructure, innovation and governance frameworks that could shape India's future over the next two decades.

Building Bharat

The conclave will open with discussions centred on infrastructure development and urban transformation, two areas seen as critical to India's growth ambitions. Former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwini Bhide are expected to share their perspectives on strengthening public infrastructure and building globally competitive cities.

A special session will also spotlight the growing participation of women in traditionally male-dominated sectors. Neha Solanki, a member of India's first all-women underground mine rescue team, and Yogita Raghuvanshi, among the country's first female truck drivers, will discuss changing workplace dynamics and opportunities for women in the infrastructure sector.

Economy and Technology

The afternoon sessions will focus on economic resilience, technological transformation and India's digital future. Economist Surjit Singh Bhalla is expected to discuss global economic challenges and India's policy response, while Peak XV Partners founder Rajan Anandan will outline the future of artificial intelligence in the country.

NITI Aayog Distinguished Fellow Debjani Ghosh will speak on the evolution of digital infrastructure and its role in driving economic growth and public service delivery.

Policy & Culture

Several senior political leaders are also expected to participate. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, CR Patil, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Sarbananda Sonowal are likely to discuss issues ranging from railways and digital transformation to water resources, aviation and maritime connectivity.

Beyond policy discussions, the conclave will also feature voices from the entertainment industry. Actor Bobby Deol, producer Nikhil Dwivedi and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali are expected to participate in conversations on storytelling, culture and India's evolving creative landscape.

Before You Go

India@2047 Summit: Modi Calls for Innovation, Reforms, and National Resolve

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
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ABP Network Developed India India @2047 Conclave
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