ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu To Spotlight India's Aviation Growth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu to discuss aviation's future.

Session title: 'UDAAN 2.0: Next Chapter of Aviation Growth.'

Focus on India's aviation sector's future and connectivity expansion.

The conclave fosters dialogue on India's future opportunities.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is set to participate in a key discussion at ABP Network’s India @ 2047 Conclave on June 3, 2026. He will join the conversation titled 'UDAAN 2.0: Next Chapter of Aviation Growth,' where the focus is expected to be on the future of India’s aviation sector, connectivity expansion, and the next stage of growth for one of the country’s fastest-evolving industries.

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Young Leader Driving India's Aviation Vision

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has been serving as India's 33rd Minister of Civil Aviation since June 2024. A prominent leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he represents the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency and has been elected to Parliament in three consecutive terms, the 16th, 17th, and 18th Lok Sabha.

Naidu first entered the Lok Sabha after winning the 2014 general election from Srikakulam. Apart from his ministerial responsibilities, he serves as the National General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party and leads the party in the Lok Sabha.

Entry Into Politics And Rise In Public Life

Naidu entered active politics in 2012 following the death of his father. The Telugu Desam Party appointed him as the in-charge of the Srikakulam parliamentary constituency in 2013, paving the way for his electoral debut.

In the 2014 general election, he secured victory from Srikakulam, becoming one of the youngest members of the 16th Lok Sabha. During his parliamentary tenure, he introduced a private member’s bill seeking the establishment of a railway zone in Andhra Pradesh with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters.

His political journey continued to gather momentum in the years that followed. He currently serves as the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, overseeing one of the country’s fastest-growing infrastructure and transportation sectors.

A Key Voice In India’s Aviation Growth Story

As Civil Aviation Minister, Naidu has been at the forefront of discussions surrounding airport expansion, regional connectivity, and the future of air travel in India. His session at the ABP India @ 2047 Conclave is expected to explore the initiatives that can support broader economic development while making air travel more accessible across the country.

Inside ABP India @ 2047 Conclave

ABP Network, one of India’s leading media organisations, has built a reputation for independent journalism and multilingual news coverage. Through its flagship events and editorial initiatives, the network seeks to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academics, innovators, and cultural figures to discuss the country’s future.

The India @ 2047 Conclave aims to create a platform for meaningful dialogue on the opportunities and challenges that will shape India’s journey in the decades ahead, with voices from government, business, and civil society contributing to the national conversation.