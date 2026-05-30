ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Surjit Bhalla To Share Vision For India's Economic Future

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Economist Surjit Bhalla will address India's economic future.

He leads Oxus Investments, a New Delhi-based firm.

Bhalla has held roles at global institutions and RBI.

He has authored books and written extensively on economics.

Renowned economist Surjit Singh Bhalla is set to headline a key session at ABP Network’s India @ 2047 Conclave on June 3, 2026, where he will share his views on navigating economic challenges and shaping India's future growth trajectory. Bhalla will address delegates during a noon session titled "Economic Crisis: What Should the Government Do?", a discussion expected to focus on policy responses, economic reforms, and strategies for sustaining long-term development amid global uncertainties.

Veteran Economist To Lead Key Policy Discussion

A prominent voice in economic policymaking and financial markets, Surjit Bhalla currently serves as Chairman of Oxus Investments, a New Delhi-based research and portfolio management firm. Since its inception in 1998, Oxus has been actively managing investments in the Indian equity market and was among the earliest firms to receive a portfolio management license in India.

Bhalla's academic credentials span some of the world's leading institutions. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University in 1969, followed by a Master of Public Affairs degree from Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School in 1972. He later completed a Ph.D. in Economics from Princeton University in 1977.

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Distinguished Career Across Global Institutions

Over the course of his career, Bhalla has worked with several prestigious organisations, including the Rand Corporation, the Brookings Institution, and the World Bank. He has also taught at the Delhi School of Economics and held key roles as an economist, strategist, trader, and portfolio manager.

His professional journey includes stints with major financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, the World Bank, and Oxus Investments. Beyond the private sector, he has contributed extensively to public policy through advisory roles with the Government of India.

Bhalla has served as a member of the National Statistical Commission and has been associated with key committees on capital account convertibility formed by the Reserve Bank of India and the Government of India. He has also worked closely with market regulator SEBI on issues related to derivatives, secondary markets, and portfolio management.

Thought Leader, Author and Commentator

Widely respected for his contributions to economic thought, Bhalla has authored several books examining globalization, growth, poverty, and economic development. His works include Imagine There's No Country: Poverty, Inequality, and Growth in the Era of Globalization and Second Among Equals, among others.

In addition to his academic and policy work, he has written hundreds of articles on economics, politics, financial markets, and cricket. He has also been a regular participant in global economic forums and has hosted a weekly television interview program focused on public affairs and current issues.

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ABP Conclave To Spotlight India's Future

ABP Network, one of India's leading media organisations, has built a reputation for independent journalism and multilingual news coverage. Through its flagship events and editorial initiatives, the network seeks to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academics, innovators, and cultural figures to discuss the country's future.