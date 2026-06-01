ABP India@2047 Conclave 2026: How To Watch The Event Live & When It Starts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India@2047 conclave convenes leaders for future nation's vision.

Event streams live on ABP Network, website, and YouTube.

Conclave begins 10 AM IST, featuring key policy discussions.

India@2047 Conclave Live Streaming Info: India@2047, presented by the ABP Network, is a forward-looking platform focused on imagining and shaping India’s journey towards its centenary of independence. As the country approaches 2047, the initiative brings together influential voices from government, business, technology, academia and civil society to reflect on where India stands today and where it is headed next. The event is designed as a space for meaningful dialogue on the nation’s long-term transformation.

How To Watch India@2047 LIVE?

The India@2047 Conclave will be held this Wednesday, that is June 3, 2026 at the Hotel Taj Palace, Shahjahan Hall in New Delhi.

Entry to the physical event is typically available through prior registration, special invitations, or official passes issued by the organisers.

For those unable to attend in person, India@2047 will be available to watch live on ABP Network’s TV channels, as well as via the ABP Live website and mobile app, with live streaming on ABP’s official YouTube channel.

Selected sessions are also expected to be streamed on official social media platforms, including Facebook and X.

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ABP India@2047 Conclave Timings

This year's India@2047 conclave is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST, with the first session to begin with Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Former Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission.

Other names like Ashwini Bhide, Surjit Singh Bhalla, Imtiaz Ali, as well as Shri. Mohan Yadav (Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh) are also a part of the guest list.

Through keynote addresses and panel discussions, experts share ideas on how India can strengthen its position on the world stage while addressing internal challenges.

What makes India@2047 particularly engaging is the range of perspectives it brings together. Policymakers outline strategic direction, industry leaders discuss execution and innovation, while young thinkers add fresh viewpoints on the aspirations of a new India.

For audiences, the event offers more than discussion, it provides insight into the decisions, policies and innovations that could shape everyday life in the coming decades.

India@2047 stands out as a must-watch platform for anyone interested in understanding how the nation is preparing for its next big leap.