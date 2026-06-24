Premature Grey Hair: Causes, Risk Factors And 4 Effective Prevention Tips

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Premature greying affects young adults due to melanin loss.

Genetics, stress, and nutritional deficiencies are key contributors.

Chemical treatments and poor diet also impact hair colour.

Balanced diet, stress management reduce premature greying risk.

Grey hair is often associated with ageing, but in recent years, many young adults in their 20s and 30s have started noticing premature greying. This unexpected change in hair colour can be concerning and often leads to questions about its underlying causes and possible prevention.

Why Does Hair Turn Grey?

Hair gets its natural colour from a pigment called melanin, which is produced by cells known as melanocytes in the hair roots. When these cells slow down or stop producing melanin, new hair grows in grey or white. This is a natural process with age, but when it begins early, it is referred to as premature greying.

Genetics Play A Big Role

Family history is one of the strongest factors behind premature greying. If parents or close relatives experienced early greying, there is a higher chance of it being passed on to the next generation. Genetics play a key role in determining how your body produces and maintains melanin, the pigment responsible for hair colour.

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Stress And Lifestyle Impact

Modern lifestyles have made stress almost unavoidable. Long-term stress can increase hormonal imbalance and oxidative stress in the body, which may negatively affect the function of melanin-producing cells in the hair follicles. When these cells are under constant pressure, their ability to maintain natural hair pigmentation gradually weakens.

Nutritional Deficiencies

A lack of essential nutrients such as vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron, and copper can also significantly impact hair pigmentation. These nutrients play an important role in supporting melanin production, which gives hair its natural colour. When the body is not properly nourished or is running low on these key vitamins and minerals, the hair follicles may weaken and function less efficiently.

Chemical Treatments And Damage

Frequent use of hair dyes, straightening, smoothing treatments, and other chemical-based products can gradually weaken the hair structure and affect overall hair health. Many of these treatments involve strong chemicals that may strip the hair of its natural oils and cause long-term damage to the hair follicles. In particular, ingredients like hydrogen peroxide, commonly found in hair dyes and bleaching products, can interfere with natural pigment formation.

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How To Reduce The Risk Of Premature Greying

1. Have A Balanced Diet: Include green vegetables, fruits, pulses, nuts, seeds, and protein-rich foods. Nutrients like B12, iron, copper, and antioxidants support healthy melanin production.

2. Manage Stress: Practices like yoga, meditation, and regular exercise can help reduce stress levels, which may also support healthier hair.

3. Maintain Hair Health: Avoid excessive heat styling and harsh chemical treatments. Use mild shampoos and nourishing conditioners to maintain hair health.

4. Try Natural Remedies: Oils infused with curry leaves or fenugreek seeds are commonly used in traditional care. Amla is also considered beneficial due to its vitamin C content, which helps nourish hair.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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