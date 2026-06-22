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HomeLifestyleMonsoon Hair Fall: Why Hair Loss Increases During The Rainy Season And How To Prevent It

Monsoon Hair Fall: Why Hair Loss Increases During The Rainy Season And How To Prevent It

Monsoon humidity can weaken hair roots, leading to hair fall, frizz, and scalp issues. Follow these simple hair care tips to keep your scalp healthy and reduce breakage during the rainy season.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • High humidity during monsoon necessitates protective hair care practices.
  • Maintain clean scalp, ensure hair is fully dry before styling.
  • Use wide-toothed comb, nourish hair with weekly oiling.
  • Limit heat styling to preserve hair's natural strength.

While the monsoon season offers a welcome escape from the summer heat, it can also create several hair-related concerns. Increased humidity and moisture in the air often lead to hair fall, frizz, scalp irritation, and weakened hair strands. As the rainy season approaches, adopting a few simple hair care practices can help protect your hair and minimise damage.

Keep Your Scalp Clean

During the monsoon, sweat, oil, and dirt can accumulate on the scalp more quickly, which may affect hair health. Washing your hair with a gentle shampoo twice a week can help maintain scalp hygiene without stripping away natural oils. After washing, gently squeeze out excess water and pat your hair dry instead of rubbing it harshly with a towel.

Never Tie Damp Hair

One of the most common hair care mistakes during the rainy season is tying hair before it has completely dried. Wet hair is more delicate and prone to breakage. Trapped moisture can also increase the risk of scalp infections. Make sure your hair is fully dry before styling or tying it up.

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Choose Wide-Toothed Comb

Humidity often causes hair to become tangled and difficult to manage. Using a wide-toothed comb helps detangle strands more gently and reduces unnecessary breakage. To maintain scalp hygiene, avoid sharing combs with others.

Nourish Your Hair With Regular Oiling

A weekly oil massage can help keep hair nourished and strengthen the roots. Natural oils such as coconut or almond oil provide essential moisture and support scalp health. Leave the oil on for a few hours or overnight before washing it off.

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Reduce Heat Styling

Frequent use of styling tools like straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers can make hair more vulnerable to dryness and damage. Since humidity already contributes to frizz during monsoon, limiting heat styling and allowing hair to dry naturally can help maintain its strength and texture.

Hair experts believe that rising humidity levels during the rainy season can make hair roots more fragile. By following a consistent hair care routine and taking preventive measures, you can keep your hair healthier, stronger, and less prone to breakage throughout the monsoon.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does hair health worsen during the monsoon season?

Increased humidity and moisture in the air often lead to hair fall, frizz, scalp irritation, and weakened hair strands. Hair roots can also become more fragile due to rising humidity levels.

How often should I wash my hair during monsoon?

Washing your hair with a gentle shampoo twice a week can help maintain scalp hygiene. This prevents sweat, oil, and dirt from accumulating and affecting hair health.

Why shouldn't I tie my hair when it's wet during the rainy season?

Wet hair is more delicate and prone to breakage. Trapped moisture from tying damp hair can also increase the risk of scalp infections.

What type of comb is best for tangled hair during monsoon?

A wide-toothed comb is recommended. It helps detangle strands more gently and reduces unnecessary breakage caused by increased humidity.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hair Fall Monsoon Hair Care Hair Fall Prevention
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