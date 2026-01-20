8 Winter Hair Care Tips To Stop Hair Fall, Dryness And Breakage Naturally

1. Oil Your Hair The Right Way: Winter dryness makes oiling essential, but overdoing it can clog pores and weaken roots. The key is warm oil massage once or twice a week, not daily application. Use coconut oil for nourishment, almond oil for strength, or sesame oil for scalp warmth. Gently warm the oil and massage it into the scalp. Leave the oil on for 30–60 minutes, overnight oiling in winter can attract dust and cause dandruff. Proper oiling restores moisture balance, strengthens hair follicles, and reduces seasonal hair fall without making the scalp greasy. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)