HomePhoto GalleryHealth8 Winter Hair Care Tips To Stop Hair Fall, Dryness And Breakage Naturally

8 Winter Hair Care Tips To Stop Hair Fall, Dryness And Breakage Naturally

Struggling with winter hair fall and dryness? Know about this 8 expert-backed winter hair care tips to prevent breakage, nourish your scalp and keep hair healthy.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Struggling with winter hair fall and dryness? Know about this 8 expert-backed winter hair care tips to prevent breakage, nourish your scalp and keep hair healthy.

This winter hair care guide shows natural remedies to prevent hair fall, dryness and breakage during cold weather.

1. Oil Your Hair The Right Way: Winter dryness makes oiling essential, but overdoing it can clog pores and weaken roots. The key is warm oil massage once or twice a week, not daily application. Use coconut oil for nourishment, almond oil for strength, or sesame oil for scalp warmth. Gently warm the oil and massage it into the scalp. Leave the oil on for 30–60 minutes, overnight oiling in winter can attract dust and cause dandruff. Proper oiling restores moisture balance, strengthens hair follicles, and reduces seasonal hair fall without making the scalp greasy. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
1. Oil Your Hair The Right Way: Winter dryness makes oiling essential, but overdoing it can clog pores and weaken roots. The key is warm oil massage once or twice a week, not daily application. Use coconut oil for nourishment, almond oil for strength, or sesame oil for scalp warmth. Gently warm the oil and massage it into the scalp. Leave the oil on for 30–60 minutes, overnight oiling in winter can attract dust and cause dandruff. Proper oiling restores moisture balance, strengthens hair follicles, and reduces seasonal hair fall without making the scalp greasy. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
2. Say No To Hot Water Hair Washes: Hot showers feel comforting in winter, but hot water strips natural oils from your scalp and hair shaft. This leads to dryness, frizz and increased hair breakage. Always wash your hair with lukewarm water, followed by a final cool-water rinse to seal cuticles. Using gentle, sulphate-free shampoos is equally important during winter. Washing hair 2–3 times a week is ideal. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
2. Say No To Hot Water Hair Washes: Hot showers feel comforting in winter, but hot water strips natural oils from your scalp and hair shaft. This leads to dryness, frizz and increased hair breakage. Always wash your hair with lukewarm water, followed by a final cool-water rinse to seal cuticles. Using gentle, sulphate-free shampoos is equally important during winter. Washing hair 2–3 times a week is ideal. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Winter Hair Care Hair Fall Remedies Dry Hair Solutions

