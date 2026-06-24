Vitamin B12 Deficiency Often Shows Up In The Feet First, Watch Out For These Symptoms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Burning, tingling, numbness signal nerve damage from B12 deficiency.

Feeling tired all the time isn't the only sign that your body may be low on vitamin B12. In fact, some of the earliest warning signals can show up in your feet. Because these symptoms often seem harmless at first, many people dismiss them as a result of fatigue, poor circulation, or simply getting older. However, persistent changes in how your feet feel could be your body's way of telling you something is wrong.

Your Feet Always Feel Cold

If you're constantly reaching for socks while everyone else feels comfortable, it may be worth paying attention. Vitamin B12 helps the body produce healthy red blood cells that carry oxygen throughout the body. When levels are low, circulation can be affected, leaving your feet feeling unusually cold even in normal temperatures.

Your Skin Looks Paler Than Usual

Have you noticed your feet looking paler or slightly yellowish? A lack of vitamin B12 can lead to anemia, a condition where the body doesn't produce enough healthy red blood cells. This can sometimes show up as changes in skin colour, including in the feet.

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You're Losing Balance More Often

If you find yourself stumbling more frequently, feeling unsteady while walking, or struggling with balance, your nerves could be affected. Vitamin B12 plays a vital role in keeping nerves healthy. Over time, a deficiency can interfere with the messages travelling between the brain and the body, making movement and coordination more difficult.

A Burning Sensation Won't Go Away

A persistent burning feeling in your feet, especially when there is no injury or obvious cause, shouldn't be ignored. This can happen when low vitamin B12 levels begin affecting the nerves. Some people describe it as warmth, burning, or discomfort that comes and goes throughout the day.

Tingling Or Pins-And-Needles In Your Feet

One of the most common symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency is a tingling or "pins-and-needles" sensation in the feet. Some people may also experience numbness. While it may seem minor initially, prolonged deficiency can damage nerves and make symptoms worse over time.

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Don't Ignore What Your Feet Are Telling You

Cold feet, tingling, numbness, balance problems, or unexplained burning sensations may not always be caused by vitamin B12 deficiency, but they are symptoms worth discussing with a doctor. The good news is that vitamin B12 deficiency can often be diagnosed with a simple blood test and managed effectively when caught early.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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