Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The 'Met Gala curse' is an internet legend about relationships ending.

Several celebrity couples have reportedly broken up after Met Gala appearances.

Power couples like Rihanna and Nick Jonas defy the alleged curse.

The curse remains a fun theory, blending coincidence and gossip.

Every year, as the Met Gala rolls around, the internet starts whispering the same spooky phrase: “Met Gala curse.” Fans drag up old photos, revisit past romances, and drop one question again and again, does “fashion’s biggest night” really break hearts before it even ends? According to online chatter, if a celebrity couple steps onto the Met steps together, their relationship might not last much longer. Nobody proves it, nobody admits it, but the pattern is too juicy to ignore.

Met Gala Curse Explained

The so‑called “Met Gala curse” is basically a cheeky internet legend that reappears every year around the gala. It suggests that when a high‑profile couple makes their red‑carpet debut at the Met, or even just meets there, their romance tends to fizzle out soon after. Some fans even joke that walking the steps together is practically a breakup announcement wrapped in a couture gown. As the India Today piece puts it, “Well, if a celebrity couple makes their red carpet debut… their romance might not survive long after.”

Incidents Related To Met Gala Curse

There are quite a few examples people keep recalling. In 2016, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd appeared together at the Met Gala, and while they stayed on and off for a while, their relationship finally ended in 2019. The very next year, the Weeknd showed up with Selena Gomez, sharing sweet moments on the carpet, only for the couple to split not long after. Hailey Bieber and Shawn Mendes walked the Met together in 2018, even though they were never officially confirmed, and then quietly went their separate ways.

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Elsewhere, Elon Musk and Grimes made their Met Gala debut in 2018 and later had an on‑again, off‑again relationship before parting around 2021–2022. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrived together in 2022 as an official couple, but their split reportedly came just a few months after. Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan turned their rumours into a real Met 2024 appearance, only to break up soon afterward, a timeline that the internet is still not over. And, as the India Today states, “if rumours are to be believed,” Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston also met at a Met Gala party, and their short romance became part of the same alleged “Met Gala curse maths.”

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Still, the curse is not set in stone. Power couples like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, or Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, regularly show up without any public breakup following their Met appearance. In the end, the Met Gala curse remains just a fun theory, a blend of coincidence, timing, and a lot of gossip, that the internet loves to dig up every time “Met Monday” comes around.