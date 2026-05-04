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HomeLifestyleKim Kardashian-Pete Davidson To Bella Hadid- The Weeknd: Couples Who Didn’t Survive The Met Gala Curse

Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson To Bella Hadid- The Weeknd: Couples Who Didn’t Survive The Met Gala Curse

The so‑called “Met Gala curse” suggests that when celebrity couples debut on the Met steps, their romance often ends soon after, tying breakups to fashion’s biggest night in a fun.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 04 May 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The 'Met Gala curse' is an internet legend about relationships ending.
  • Several celebrity couples have reportedly broken up after Met Gala appearances.
  • Power couples like Rihanna and Nick Jonas defy the alleged curse.
  • The curse remains a fun theory, blending coincidence and gossip.

Every year, as the Met Gala rolls around, the internet starts whispering the same spooky phrase: “Met Gala curse.” Fans drag up old photos, revisit past romances, and drop one question again and again, does “fashion’s biggest night” really break hearts before it even ends? According to online chatter, if a celebrity couple steps onto the Met steps together, their relationship might not last much longer. Nobody proves it, nobody admits it, but the pattern is too juicy to ignore.

Met Gala Curse Explained

The so‑called “Met Gala curse” is basically a cheeky internet legend that reappears every year around the gala. It suggests that when a high‑profile couple makes their red‑carpet debut at the Met, or even just meets there, their romance tends to fizzle out soon after. Some fans even joke that walking the steps together is practically a breakup announcement wrapped in a couture gown. As the India Today piece puts it, “Well, if a celebrity couple makes their red carpet debut… their romance might not survive long after.” 

Incidents Related To Met Gala Curse

There are quite a few examples people keep recalling. In 2016, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd appeared together at the Met Gala, and while they stayed on and off for a while, their relationship finally ended in 2019. The very next year, the Weeknd showed up with Selena Gomez, sharing sweet moments on the carpet, only for the couple to split not long after. Hailey Bieber and Shawn Mendes walked the Met together in 2018, even though they were never officially confirmed, and then quietly went their separate ways. 

ALSO READ | Met Gala 2026: When And Where To Watch Fashion’s Biggest Night Live In India

Elsewhere, Elon Musk and Grimes made their Met Gala debut in 2018 and later had an on‑again, off‑again relationship before parting around 2021–2022. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrived together in 2022 as an official couple, but their split reportedly came just a few months after. Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan turned their rumours into a real Met 2024 appearance, only to break up soon afterward, a timeline that the internet is still not over.  And, as the India Today states, “if rumours are to be believed,” Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston also met at a Met Gala party, and their short romance became part of the same alleged “Met Gala curse maths.” 

ALSO READ | Who Gets Invited To The Met Gala And Why It Matters?

Still, the curse is not set in stone. Power couples like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, or Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, regularly show up without any public breakup following their Met appearance. In the end, the Met Gala curse remains just a fun theory, a blend of coincidence, timing, and a lot of gossip, that the internet loves to dig up every time “Met Monday” comes around. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Met Gala curse'?

The 'Met Gala curse' is an internet legend suggesting that celebrity couples who attend the Met Gala together often break up shortly after. It's a popular theory that resurfaces annually.

Are there any real-life examples of the Met Gala curse?

Yes, several celebrity couples like Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, and Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have reportedly broken up after attending the Met Gala together.

Does the Met Gala curse always happen?

No, the curse is not absolute. Power couples like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have attended together without subsequent breakups, suggesting it's more of a coincidence and gossip.

Is the Met Gala curse a proven fact?

The 'Met Gala curse' is considered a fun theory rather than a proven fact. It's a blend of coincidence, timing, and internet gossip that fans enjoy discussing.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Red Carpet Internet Theory Fashion’s Biggest Night Met Monday
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