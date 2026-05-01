Wordle Answer Today (May 1): Stuck At Puzzle #1777? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle's May 1 puzzle featured a soft, creative clue.

Players received hints: starts with P, ends with E.

Today's Wordle answer is PLUME, meaning a feather or smoke.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Friday, May 1, with another fun puzzle that got people thinking. The popular five-letter word game continues to challenge players every single day. Some try to solve it in the fewest guesses, while others just want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle had a soft and creative clue, but it still made many players stop and think. If you’re still trying to figure it out, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it needs smart guesses and a little patience. Players get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to help you:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. That simple but clever style is what makes Wordle so loved around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 1 Puzzle

Here are the clues players got today:

A soft, feathery shape.

The word begins with P.

It ends with E.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “lumpy” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

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These clues gave players just enough help without making the puzzle too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (May 1)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: PLUME.

The word “plume” can mean a feather or a group of feathers on a bird. It can also describe the soft, flowing shape made by smoke, steam, or mist as it rises into the air. That’s why the word feels light and soft.

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Congrats if you guessed it correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another puzzle and another chance to keep your streak alive.