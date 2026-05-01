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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (May 1): Stuck At Puzzle #1777? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (May 1): Stuck At Puzzle #1777? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for May 1 is here. Check today’s clues, hints, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 May 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wordle's May 1 puzzle featured a soft, creative clue.
  • Players received hints: starts with P, ends with E.
  • Today's Wordle answer is PLUME, meaning a feather or smoke.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Friday, May 1, with another fun puzzle that got people thinking. The popular five-letter word game continues to challenge players every single day. Some try to solve it in the fewest guesses, while others just want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle had a soft and creative clue, but it still made many players stop and think. If you’re still trying to figure it out, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it needs smart guesses and a little patience. Players get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to help you:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. That simple but clever style is what makes Wordle so loved around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 1 Puzzle

Here are the clues players got today:

  • A soft, feathery shape.
  • The word begins with P.
  • It ends with E.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “lumpy” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

ALSO READ: Wordle Answer Today (April 30): Puzzle #1776 Left You Bamboozled? Check Hints, & Solution

These clues gave players just enough help without making the puzzle too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (May 1)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: PLUME.

The word “plume” can mean a feather or a group of feathers on a bird. It can also describe the soft, flowing shape made by smoke, steam, or mist as it rises into the air. That’s why the word feels light and soft.

ALSO READ: Wordle Answer Today (April 29): Puzzle #1775 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Congrats if you guessed it correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another puzzle and another chance to keep your streak alive.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How do the colored tiles work in Wordle?

Green tiles mean a correct letter in the right spot. Yellow tiles indicate a correct letter in the wrong spot. Grey tiles show a letter not present in the word.

What were the hints for the May 1st Wordle puzzle?

The hints were: a soft, feathery shape; starts with P and ends with E; has two vowels; all letters are unique.

What is the meaning of the Wordle answer for May 1st?

The answer is PLUME. It can refer to a feather, a group of feathers on a bird, or the soft shape of rising smoke or mist.

How many chances do players get to guess the Wordle word?

Players get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. Each guess provides colored tile feedback to guide the next attempt.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
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