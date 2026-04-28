Wordle Answer Today (April 28): Puzzle #1774 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Tuesday, April 28, with another fun and tricky puzzle that got everyone thinking. The five-letter game that people love to play every day keeps testing how fast and smart you can guess words. Some players try to solve it in fewer guesses, while others just want to keep their winning streak going.

Today’s puzzle had a playful feel, and the hints pointed toward a sound many people know very well. If you’re still stuck, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and its meaning right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy at first, but it needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to help you:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, you can remove wrong letters and move closer to the right answer. That’s what makes Wordle so fun and addictive for players all around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The April 28 Puzzle

Here are the clues that players used today:

Heard on the lake.

The word begins with Q.

It ends with K.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “kaput” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints helped players guess the word without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (April 28)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: QUACK.

A “quack” is the sound a duck makes. It’s a funny and familiar sound that you may hear near lakes or ponds. The word can also be used for a fake or bad doctor, someone who is not really skilled but pretends to be.

Congrats if you got it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another puzzle and another chance to win.