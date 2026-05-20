Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingYour PSN Account Can Be Hacked Without Clicking A Single Link: Here Is How

Your PSN Account Can Be Hacked Without Clicking A Single Link: Here Is How

PSN accounts are being hijacked using just a PSN ID and transaction ID — no phishing, no password needed, and even two-factor authentication won't stop it.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 May 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PlayStation Network accounts are compromised via a security flaw.
  • Hackers exploit PSN ID and transaction ID to bypass security.
  • Standard precautions like two-factor authentication do not prevent attacks.

Reports of PlayStation Network accounts being compromised have resurfaced, with users pointing to a dangerous security flaw that appears to have been flagged as far back as December 2025. The exploit reportedly allows hackers to bypass every security layer on a PSN account using just two pieces of information: a PSN ID and a verifiable transaction ID.

What makes this particularly alarming is that victims say they never shared any sensitive details with anyone, and standard precautions like two-factor authentication have done little to stop the attacks.

How Are PlayStation Accounts Getting Hacked?

According to reports, hackers have been contacting Sony's support team directly, using a target's PSN ID and a verifiable transaction ID as proof of ownership. This, reportedly, is enough to get past every other security layer without ever needing to phish the account holder or break into their email.

ALSO READ: Meloni's iPhone Case Has A Personal Photo On It: Here's How You Can Get One Made

The issue gained wider attention on May 18, 2026, when Colin Moriarty, host of the Sacred Symbols podcast, shared that his own PSN account had been compromised. He said he had been warned in advance that his account was being targeted, but changing his password and enabling two-factor authentication did nothing to stop the breach. Moriarty was clear about his own role in what happened, stating: "I wasn't phished, didn't click on any links, didn't randomly put my password somewhere, etc. I am completely positive of this."

He also noted unusual activity in his email just before the hack, with random subscription emails arriving from sources he had never signed up for, though no confirmed link has been established between those emails and the method used to compromise his account.

What Has Sony Said About The PSN Security Issues?

Sony has not officially addressed the current wave of hacking reports. The company has previously stated that users should guard their account details closely, warning in its own documentation: "Sharing your account details compromises the security of your account," and that anyone who gains access "can change your sign-in information and lock you out."

ALSO READ: Tired Of The Same Old iPhone Wallpapers? iOS 27 Has A Fix Nobody Saw Coming

This is not the first time Sony has dealt with serious security threats. In 2023, a hacker group reportedly threatened to release sensitive company data unless a ransom was paid. 

With a similar situation now affecting regular users, many are calling on Sony to acknowledge the flaw and patch it without further delay.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How are PlayStation Network accounts being compromised?

Hackers reportedly contact Sony support with a target's PSN ID and a transaction ID to prove ownership. This bypasses all other security layers, even two-factor authentication.

Has Sony officially responded to these PSN security issues?

No, Sony has not officially addressed the current wave of hacking reports. They previously advised users to guard account details closely.

What information is reportedly used to hack PSN accounts?

Hackers allegedly use a PSN ID and a verifiable transaction ID. Standard security measures like two-factor authentication have not prevented these attacks.

When did these PSN account compromise issues gain wider attention?

The issue gained wider attention on May 18, 2026, when podcast host Colin Moriarty shared that his own PSN account was compromised.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 May 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming PS5 TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (May 20): Puzzle #1073 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (May 20): Puzzle #1073 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (May 20): Puzzle #1796 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (May 20): Puzzle #1796 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
We Saw PlayStation Plus Price Go Up Before GTA 6: These Are The New Costs
We Saw PlayStation Plus Price Go Up Before GTA 6: These Are The New Costs
Gaming
BGMI Redeem Codes Today: Grab Free M416 Glacier Tokens And Mystic Artificer Backpack
BGMI Redeem Codes Today: Grab Free M416 Glacier Tokens And Mystic Artificer Backpack
Advertisement

Videos

Global Crisis: Trump Gives Iran 72-Hour Ultimatum as US Reviews Military Strike Options in High-Level Meet
World Alert: Trump Renews Iran Threat as US Media Reports Possible Limited Strike in Coming Days Ahead
MP Shock: Gwalior Influencer Palak Rajak Found Dead; Family Alleges Dowry Murder Post Cryptic Reels
Breaking: Tunisha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens as Postmortem Report Reveals Abortion, Injury Marks
Tunisha Death Case: Family Seeks Second Postmortem, Court to Decide on Fresh Examination Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
Human Security In Ruins: The Iran-US Conflict And Its Catastrophic Toll On Civilian Life
Opinion
Embed widget