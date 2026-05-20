Your PSN Account Can Be Hacked Without Clicking A Single Link: Here Is How

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PlayStation Network accounts are compromised via a security flaw.

Hackers exploit PSN ID and transaction ID to bypass security.

Standard precautions like two-factor authentication do not prevent attacks.

Reports of PlayStation Network accounts being compromised have resurfaced, with users pointing to a dangerous security flaw that appears to have been flagged as far back as December 2025. The exploit reportedly allows hackers to bypass every security layer on a PSN account using just two pieces of information: a PSN ID and a verifiable transaction ID.

What makes this particularly alarming is that victims say they never shared any sensitive details with anyone, and standard precautions like two-factor authentication have done little to stop the attacks.

How Are PlayStation Accounts Getting Hacked?

According to reports, hackers have been contacting Sony's support team directly, using a target's PSN ID and a verifiable transaction ID as proof of ownership. This, reportedly, is enough to get past every other security layer without ever needing to phish the account holder or break into their email.

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The issue gained wider attention on May 18, 2026, when Colin Moriarty, host of the Sacred Symbols podcast, shared that his own PSN account had been compromised. He said he had been warned in advance that his account was being targeted, but changing his password and enabling two-factor authentication did nothing to stop the breach. Moriarty was clear about his own role in what happened, stating: "I wasn't phished, didn't click on any links, didn't randomly put my password somewhere, etc. I am completely positive of this."

My PSN account was hacked, seemingly as part of an ongoing sophisticated series of moves against both random and "prominent" users.



Indeed, I was told by someone a few days ago that I was going to be targeted, and he was right. (He was also hacked.) pic.twitter.com/eWaNlwCLNe — Colin Moriarty (@longislandviper) May 18, 2026

He also noted unusual activity in his email just before the hack, with random subscription emails arriving from sources he had never signed up for, though no confirmed link has been established between those emails and the method used to compromise his account.

What Has Sony Said About The PSN Security Issues?

Sony has not officially addressed the current wave of hacking reports. The company has previously stated that users should guard their account details closely, warning in its own documentation: "Sharing your account details compromises the security of your account," and that anyone who gains access "can change your sign-in information and lock you out."

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This is not the first time Sony has dealt with serious security threats. In 2023, a hacker group reportedly threatened to release sensitive company data unless a ransom was paid.

With a similar situation now affecting regular users, many are calling on Sony to acknowledge the flaw and patch it without further delay.