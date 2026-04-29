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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (April 29): Puzzle #1775 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (April 29): Puzzle #1775 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for April 29 is here. Check out the clues, hints, and meaning of today’s puzzle in easy words.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wordle puzzle April 29 presented a tricky challenge.
  • Clues included location context and specific letter placement.
  • The daily five-letter word puzzle requires strategic guessing.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, April 29, with another fun puzzle that made many people think hard. This five-letter daily game is loved all around the world. Some people play to solve it fast, while others just want to keep their winning streak safe.

Today’s Wordle felt simple at first, but the hints made it a bit tricky. If you’re still confused, don’t worry, we have the answer and its meaning right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but it needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues properly, you can remove wrong letters and slowly find the right word. That’s why Wordle is so fun and addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The April 29 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

  • The boonies.
  • The word begins with R.
  • It ends with L.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “blurt” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints helped many players guess the word without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (April 29)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: RURAL.

The word “rural” is used for places that are not crowded like cities. It means areas with fewer people, like villages or the countryside. These places are usually quiet and peaceful, with more nature, open land, and fresh air. Life in rural areas is often slower and calmer compared to busy city life.

Good job if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, you can try again tomorrow and keep your streak going.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Wordle indicate if a letter is correct?

Green tiles mean a letter is correct and in the right place. Yellow tiles mean a letter is correct but in the wrong place.

What are the hints for the April 29 Wordle puzzle?

The word begins with 'R', ends with 'L', has two vowels, and four unique letters. It's also related to the 'boonies'.

What is the definition of the Wordle answer for April 29?

The word 'rural' refers to places that are not crowded like cities, meaning areas with fewer people and more nature.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
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