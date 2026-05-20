NYT Connections Answers (May 20): Puzzle #1073 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The NYT Connections puzzle offered four categories for players.

Categories included stove knob settings, terms of potency, and music concepts.

A challenging category involved movie titles ending with 'Day'.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, returned on Wednesday, May 20, with another tricky challenge for word game fans. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some connections were easy to notice, while others needed a lot more thinking.

As always, the game mixed simple ideas with clever traps to confuse players. If today’s puzzle gave you trouble, here’s a full breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. The goal is simple: group 16 words into four sets of four that share something in common.

The hard part is that many words can seem related at first. The game adds tricky red herrings to make players second-guess themselves.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” because they all go before the word “Figure.”

Players only get four mistakes before the game ends. Once you run out of chances, the puzzle reveals the correct answers automatically.

Each group also comes with a difficulty colour:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups are based on meanings, while others rely on sounds, phrases, or shared endings. That’s what keeps Connections fresh every day.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 20)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow hint: Adjust the heat.

Green hint: Strength matters!

Blue hint: Behind the music.

Purple hint: A shared ending.

Extra hints:

One set completes familiar movie titles.

Every group except Purple has at least one word containing the letter “M.”

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Medium

Green: Might

Blue: Scale

Purple: Groundhog

If you still couldn’t crack today’s puzzle, here’s the full solution.

Full Solution for May 20:

Yellow (Stove Knob Settings): High, Medium, Off, Simmer

Green (Potency): Concentration, Force, Intensity, Might

Blue (Music Theory Concepts): Interval, Key, Mode, Scale

Purple ('___ Day' Movies): Groundhog, Independence, The Longest, Training

Today’s puzzle had a nice mix of easy and tricky groups. The yellow set was simple once players started thinking about stove settings. The green group focused on words linked to strength and power, like “force” and “might.”

The blue group was a little tougher unless you know music theory. Words like “key,” “mode,” and “scale” all belong to music basics. The purple group was probably the hardest for many players because it depended on movie titles ending with “Day,” like Groundhog Day and Independence Day.

Overall, it was a smart puzzle with a fun movie twist at the end.