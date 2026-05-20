Intense ‘Loo’ Spell To Sweep Ghaziabad, Noida; Weather Department Issues Advisory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heatwave alert issued for UP districts including NCR.

Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar to face intense hot winds.

Authorities urge avoiding sun exposure and staying hydrated.

The National Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday warned of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions across several Uttar Pradesh districts over the next 24 hours, including NCR regions adjoining Delhi. Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar are among the districts likely to witness intense “loo” conditions, raising concerns over worsening heat stress across the National Capital Region. The fresh warning comes amid an ongoing spell of extreme temperatures in north India, with authorities advising people to avoid direct sun exposure and remain hydrated during peak daytime hours.

NCR On Alert

According to the NDMA alert, severe heatwave conditions are likely at many places in Aligarh, Bhadohi, Etah, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar, Mainpuri, Mathura and Mirzapur during the next 24 hours.

The inclusion of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar is significant as both districts form a major part of the NCR region bordering Delhi. Officials have cautioned residents against stepping outdoors unnecessarily during afternoon hours when temperatures and hot winds are expected to peak.

The latest alert indicates that dry and scorching “loo” conditions are intensifying across western and central Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: May Likely To Become Hottest Month, No Relief From Heatwave In Delhi-NCR This Week

Heat Conditions Persist

The IMD has already forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions across Delhi and parts of north India during the week. Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are expected to remain under extreme heat conditions over the coming days.

Weather officials have also warned of warm night conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh, reducing overnight relief and increasing discomfort levels.

Also Read: IMD Issues Fresh 5-Day Severe Heat Wave Warning For Delhi And Parts Of North India

The continuing heat spell has raised concerns over dehydration, heatstroke and prolonged exposure risks, particularly for children, elderly residents and outdoor workers.